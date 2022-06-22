Michelle Obama Hails 'Queen' Beyonce For Her Track 'Break My Soul'; 'Can't Help But Dance'

Beyonce's first single from her Renaissance album, Break My Soul, has been receiving an overwhelming response from audiences, with Michelle Obama also publically declaring her love for the track. The former first lady of the United States took to her social media handles and dropped a stunning picture of Beyonce in the midst of a performance while commending the song.

Hailing the 'Queen', Michelle mentioned that Break My Soul is the track 'everyone needs right now', and that she cannot stop dancing and singing to it. She further expressed excitement for the album's release.

For the unversed, Renaissance will be coming out on July 29.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Michelle Obama shared a stunning glimpse of the Single Ladies hitmaker and wrote, "Queen @Beyonce, you’ve done it again! “Break My Soul” is the song we all need right now, and I can't help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!" Take a look.

Fans joined Obama in her praise for Beyonce and dropped comments like, "Omg me too First Lady.. I’ve been dancing all morning," "Is Beyonce even human??," and "I couldn’t agree more! Absolutely love it," among other things.

Beyonce is a longtime friend of the Obamas and has also performed at former President Barack Obama's first inaugural ball as well as his second inauguration ceremony. This isn't the first time Michelle has showered praise on Beyonce. She penned an appreciation note for the singer following the release of her 2019 Netflix documentary, Homecoming.

She then stated, "Hey queen! Girl, you have done it again, constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly. I’d say I’m surprised, but I know who you are. I’ve seen it up close and personal." She also thanked the pop star for paving way for the 'next generation of young Black women and men.'

Meanwhile, Beyonce's upcoming album will consist of 16 songs in total, with reports suggesting that 'dance and country elements' are a part of her latest project.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BEYONCE/ @MICHELLEOBAMA)