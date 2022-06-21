Mick Jagger & Rolling Stones Members To Mark Band's 60th Anniversary With New Docuseries

The popular band The Rolling Stones is all set to celebrate its 60th anniversary and is choosing to do so in a unique and exciting way. As per a recent report by Collider, the four main members of the band will come together for a docuseries titled My Life as a Rolling Stone and will shed light on their journey to the top.

The band saw Rolling Stones members including Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, and the late Charlie Watts come together to create hits including Satisfaction, Can't You Hear Me Knocking, Anybody Seen My Baby and others.

The Rolling Stones docuseries

The upcoming Rolling Stones docuseries titled My Life as a Rolling Stone will comprise four episodes. Each episode will revolve around one of the band's four members and will include archived footages, interviews and some never-seen-before glimpses into their lives as the members of the band. Fans will have the chance to witness how the band rose to the top and continues to deliver hit tracks, even 60 years after they came into being. One of the episodes will also be dedicated to the late Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 80.

The upcoming docuseries will be helmed by Oliver Murray and Clare Tavernor. It is scheduled to release in August 2022 and will be available on Epix. The American cable network's president, Michael Wright promised that the project would capture the 'raw and organic energy' of each member, as per a report by Collider.

He said, "This distinctive documentary captures the raw and organic energy that defines The Rolling Stones, and tells the gripping, epic story of their journey. I am excited for viewers to experience this legendary band as few ever have before."

About The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones came into being in 1962 and comprises the popular vocalist Mick Jagger, bassist Bill Wyman, guitarist Keith Richards and the late Charlie Watts, who was the drummer of the group.

The group also included a multi-instrumentalist named Brian Jones. Jones however quit the group in 1969 owing to his struggle with drug abuse and the four main members of the group continued to make music. The Rolling Stones first started out as a band that performed covers originally sung by other artists, and gradually began their rise to the top to become one of the most prominent bands in rock and roll history.

Image: Instagram/@epix