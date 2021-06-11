Migos' 'Culture 3' released, Fans Tweet In Memory Of Pop Smoke And Juice WRLD

Migos' Culture 3 is one of the highly anticipated albums of the year. The hip hop trio released the album today and it has been received well by the audience. The album features several big names like Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B among others. However, two names have been getting a lot of attention for featuring in Migos’ Culture 3 tracklist. Migos’ Culture 3 posthumously feature Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD. As the album released today, fans of the rappers tweeted in memory of the two rappers.

Migos' Culture 3 releases featuring Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke

Migos released the latest album Culture 3 today on June 11, 2021. The album features various music industry heavyweights but what stood out is the tracks by Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD. Pop Smoke died in February last year while Juice WRLD passed away in December 2019. Juice WRLD features in the song Anti Social while Pop Smoke features in Light It Up. Migos had released the Culture 3 tracklist couple of days ago. The fans of Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD were pretty excited about the album launch since then. A lot of fans took to the comments section of the tracklist post and shared their excitement and tributes to the late artists Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD. Here is a look at the Culture 3 tracklist announcement post.

Netizens tweet in memory of Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke

As soon as the album dropped today, fans of Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD took to their Twitter handles to share their tribute to these late artists. Ever since Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke's death, both artists have been featured in various posthumous tracks. Various netizens paid their tribute by sharing RIP tweets while several others praised their tracks. Several users shared that Pop Smoke’s Light It Up is their favourite song on the album. One such user wrote, “pop smoke on migos made me cry I never shed tears this hard over an artist” Juice WRLD’s fans also praised his song Anti Social. One of the users called him a young legend and wrote, “RIP to the young legend Juice Wrld never makes a bad song <3 <3 <3” Here is a look at how netizens tweeted in memory of Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD.

Damn Migos got a track with Pop Smoke - Light It Up 🥺💔 i think that’s my fave track on the album 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Pablo (@MrAdeWest) June 11, 2021

Migos ft Pop Smoke - Light it up.



I won't cry 🥺



RIP Wooooo — •Mansa 🌍 (@iam__mansa) June 11, 2021

pop smoke on migos made me cry i never shed tears this hard over an artist — 💫KAMiKO (@ineedahondafit) June 11, 2021

Migos and juice wrld antisocial 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A vibe — Reece Davis (@MauriceDevel) June 11, 2021

i never used to listen to juice wrld too tuff but that migos ft go hard — mkg* (@nyasmkg) June 11, 2021

RIP to the young legend Juice Wrld

never makes a bad song <3 <3 <3 — jomana (@dustpistolll) June 11, 2021

Pop Smoke & Juice WRLD on Culture III pic.twitter.com/UL7HaF3xhv — BIG UNC GAUCHO 🤠 (@grimgaucho) June 11, 2021

Migos' Culture 3

Migos’ Culture 3 consists of 19 songs. The new album comes two and a half years after their Culture 2. That album also featured Drake and Cardi B. With several hit tracks like SStir Fry and Walk It Talk It, Culture 2 became an instant hit. Similarly, Culture 3 has also been received well with all songs Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke’s Anti Social and Light It Up are two of the most-watched music videos from the album. Here is a look at the official audio of the songs.

Migos Feat. Pop Smoke - Light It Up (Official Audio)

Migos Feat. Juice WRLD - Anti Social (Official Audio)

Image: A still from POP SMOKE - DIOR & Juice Wrld Instagram

