Migos Release 'Culture III' Feat. Future, Drake, Cardi B; Fans Say 'it Caused Fire'

The Migos have finally released their long-awaited album, Culture III on Friday, June 11. Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B are amongst the few prolific guests featured on the trio’s latest album. The 19-song set also includes collaborations with Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, NBA YoungBoy, Future and more. Last month, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset dropped their first single of the year titled, Straightenin, which also appears on Culture III. Now, as the album is finally out, it has taken social media by storm. Fans have already begun giving their verdict and hailing Culture III as the album of the year. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reviewing Migos’ Culture III online:

Migos’ Culture III audience review

While listening to the album, a fan said that they had to keep all the precautionary measures in mind as Culture 3 has the power to cause a fire. They added, “Me looking at a safe distance while my home burns. Culture 3 caused the fire #Migos #CULTURE3 Time to start a GoFundMe for repairs”. Another fan shared a gif that reads “too hot need ice-cream” while referring to the new album. A user also wrote that their iPhone begins to give temperature warning as soon as they play anything from Culture III.

A set of fans have already begun playing the album on repeat. A Twitterati also specifically asked people not to disturb them as they are listening to the new Migos’s album. Check out the fan reactions below:

Me looking at a safe distance while my home burns. Culture 3 caused the fire #Migos #CULTURE3 Time to start a GoFundMe for repairs pic.twitter.com/Ok2zCFNxHV — Captain-Dots Sanctum (Super Nigga Saiyan) (@DotsCaptain) June 11, 2021

CARDI AND OFFSET ATE THAT WHOLE SONG UP !! THIER FLOW IS SO CRAZYYY !! I KEEP RE LISTENING🔥🔥🔥🔥 #typeshit #culture3 @iamcardib — TYPE SHIT TONIGHT 6/11😏😈😈 (@stevenh___) June 11, 2021

This nigga takeoff could make a nursery rhyme sound hard and y’all still won’t call him the best migo?? TUH‼️#CULTURE3 pic.twitter.com/BW0NIsDIjr — 乇尺|匚⚡️💨 (@pofnutz) June 11, 2021

God Bless The Migos🙏🏻🙏🏻 Album Of The Year. #CULTURE3 pic.twitter.com/kL9XStzKsy — John Baloga Jr (@john_baloga_jr) June 11, 2021

Culture III Tracklist

For the unversed, the recently released album of Migos is the follow-up to their 2018 album Culture II and serves as the conclusion to their Culture trilogy. The tracklist of the new album was shared by the rapper trio a while ago. Take a look at it here:

1. “Avalanche”

2. “Having Our Way” featuring Drake

3. “Straightenin”

4. “Type Shit” featuring Cardi B

5. “Malibu” featuring Polo G

6. “Birthday”

7. “Modern Day”

8. “Vaccine”

9. “Picasso” featuring Future

10. “Roadrunner”

11. “What You See” featuring Justin Bieber

12. “Jane (Birkin)”

13. “Antisocial” featuring Juice WRLD

14. “Why Not”

15. “Mahomes”

16. “Handle My Business”

17. “Time for Me”

18. “Light It Up” featuring Pop Smoke

19. “I Need It” featuring NBA YoungBoy

