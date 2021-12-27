Last Updated:

Watch | Mika Singh Gatecrashes A Wedding, Shares Video Claiming 'guests Were Blown Away'

Punjabi pop-icon Mika Singh recently surprised fans and guests at a wedding after he gatecrashed it. and performed in front of the guests.

Punjabi artist Mika Singh recently surprised fans and guests at a wedding after he gatecrashed it. The Bollywood singer also informed the gathered people that he was accompanied by Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, even though he is not seen in the video. Mika took to Instagram and shared a video where he can be seen casually entering the wedding venue and getting on the stage to sing his popular song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag.

Mika who has been credited for some amazing songs like Mauja Hi Mauja, Aankh Maarey, and more, addressed the gathering at the wedding post his performance. In his address, he informed about performing without being invited to the wedding. The singer also hailed Rahul’s singing talent and praised his voice. 

Mika Singh gatecrashes a wedding 

After the performance, the Punjabi singer while addressing the guests wrote, “Wedding crash kar ne aaya hoon, uninvited, but I hope you guys enjoyed (I have gatecrashed the wedding, uninvited. However, I hope you guys enjoyed yourselves).” Complimenting the performer at the wedding function, Mika Singh added, “I just saw this girl (the singer), she’s beautiful. Your singing is very good. Main isko abhi Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa pe mila tha, maine socha main hi bol du (I recently met her at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, so I thought I will come and meet her).”

Fans were bewildered after watching the video and praised Mika’s magical voice. One of the users wrote, “Mika Bhai wedding Crasher, nice.” Another user wrote, “Proud of you Mr. Mika Singh...I salute you on your generosity.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “The best singer in India and has a big for people, this is your Punjabi foe you.”

As an added surprise, he further shared that singer Rahul Vaidya was also with him. “We have Rahul Vaidya as well,” he said. While he was still talking to the guests, a few of them requested selfies. The singer happily obliged everyone. Mika Singh’s Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag was released in 1998 and continues to be one of Mika's most popular songs. The song was revisited last year and a new version of it was used in the film Indoo Ki Jawani, starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal.

