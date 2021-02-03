Mika Singh Pens Sweet Note For 'brother' Kapil Sharma On Arrival Of His 'bundle Of Joy'

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are over the moon as the couple has welcomed a baby boy on February 1, 2021. Congratulatory wishes and messages have been pouring in for the couple ever since Kapil Sharma announced the good news through a tweet. The latest celebrity who has sent in his heartfelt wishes for Kapil and Ginni is singer Mika Singh. The singer shares a close bond with Kapil. He took to Instagram to share a picture with Kapil and also uploaded an unseen photo from Ginni Chatrath's baby shower. Scroll down to see the pictures.

Singer Mika Singh congratulates Ginni Chatrath and Kapil Sharma

Mika Singh took to Instagram to congratulate Ginni Chatrath and Kapil Sharma on the arrival of their second baby. In the caption of the post, Mika Singh wrote, ''Heartiest congratulations to my brother @kapilsharma and dearest Bhabhi @ginnichatrath on the arrival of your bundle of joy! Welcome to the World baby Boy..Rabb aise tra Meher rakhe mere bhara te...'' He has also shared an unseen picture from Ginni's baby shower as well. In the picture, Ginni is in the center of the frame and is surrounded by her friends. The room is decorated with several balloons and a sash was also seen with the words 'Mom to be' written on it.

Several of Mika Singh's fans have also commented hearty congratulations to the couple. One user has commented by saying 'awesome' while another has commented by saying 'Congratulations them' followed by a couple of heart emojis. See their reactions below:

Images' courtesy- @mikasingh Instagram

Kapil Sharma's baby

Kapil Sharma tweeted on February 1 that his wife Ginny has given birth to a baby boy and also mentioned that both the mother and the baby are fine. He also responded a fan's query about why The Kapil Sharma Show was off-air for a couple of days to which he replied that he has to be by his wife's side to welcome their second baby. Kapil and Ginni welcomed their first baby in December 2019. They have named the little munchkin as Anayra and is one year old now. The actor has also has lent his voice to the animated film titled as Koochie Koochie Hota Hai which is set to release this year.

Namaskaar ðŸ™ we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers ðŸ™ love you all â¤ï¸ginni n kapil ðŸ¤— #gratitude ðŸ™ — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby ðŸ˜ðŸ§¿ https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Image courtesy- @mikasingh and @kapilsharma Instagram

