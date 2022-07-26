Singer Mika Singh's hunt for a life partner finally came to an end as he chose actor Akanksha Singh Puri as his future wife on the swayamvar-based-reality show, Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. The concept of the show revolves around various contestants competing with each other to win the heart of the renowned singer.

Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti came to an end on Sunday with Akanksha Puri emerging as the winner. With curtains drawing upon the show, on Monday the new couple was recently spotted together as they headed out of a restaurant after enjoying a dinner date with each other.

Mika Singh goes on a dinner date with Akansha Puri

After passing through every round in Mika Singh's Swayamvar-based reality show, actor Akanksha Puri is chosen as the future better half of the Rani Tu Mein Raja singer. To take a note, Akansha happens to be Mika's old friend. Recently the duo was papped at a restaurant in Mumbai. While Mika sported a formal look comprising a black suit paired with a blue shirt, on the other hand, Akanksha was spotted donning a pink sequined backless dress that she paired with a high ponytail. The couple also posed for a picture with each other. The paps handle Viral Bhayani posted glimpses of the same on their social media handle.

Take a look:

As soon as the post surfaced online fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Mika looks so uncomfortable " another wrote, "They were already a pair before going inside, just the show made it official..." While the other user wrote, "Looking Great Together."

For the unversed, Akanksha Puri defeated Prantika Das and Neet Mahal to emerge as the winner of the show. All three finalists had their Haldi, Mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies on the show. Akanksha has been actively sharing glimpses of all the functions on her Instagram handle. Akanksha who entered the show as a wild-card contestant is soon expected to get married to the 45-year-old singer.

Akanksha Puri shares a picture with Mika Singh

On 26 July, Akanksha Puri took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo from the finale of Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. In the picture, Akanksha is seen all dolled up in a pink bridal lehenga as she poses for a happy picture with Mika Singh who is seen wearing a black-coloured ethnic sherwani. Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Akanksha wrote in the caption, "Here’s to our New Beginnings ❤️"

Here, take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram@akanksha8000