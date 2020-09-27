Mika Singh's Illustrious Career Graph; 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' & Other Chartbusters

Mika Singh is known for his party numbers in Bollywood movies, especially for adding an extra beat and essence to the Punjabi songs he sings. The actor has also managed to make headlines for various reasons. He is popularly known for his songs such as Bas Ek King, Mauja Hi Mauja, Ibn-e-Batuta, Dhanno, Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag and many more.

Recently, Mika released a remake song of his one of the most iconic song Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag and it has been garnering mixed reviews from fans.

For Abir Sengupta's upcoming Hindi film, Indoo Ki Jawani, starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal, Mika Singh reworked his 1998 Indi pop hit Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. Asees Kaur is his co-singer, and Shabbir Ahmed has written some fresh lyrics. The film is still due to have a release date. The song has been receiving mixed reviews from fans and music lovers as they still love the original track. And now here’s taking a look at Mika Singh's musical journey.

Mika started his career with an album called Saawan me Lag Gayi Aag and from there he got tremendous fame. He has written over 300 songs for Bollywood films and released over 20 albums. He has emerged as the most requested singer for remixes and Punjabi songs, thanks to his distinctive folk voice and Punjabi songs.

The singer also acted in the Punjabi movies titled Loot and Mitti, although he did not have an enormous reputation as an actor. He had also been a judge of a reality show Comedy Circus from which he had been detached because of his appearance in the competing sitcom channel Comedy Nights with Kapil. Here’s a look at three songs of the singer that has garnered several views on YouTube.

Milegi Milegi

Milegi Milegi, penned by Vayu, is among the best-listed songs by Mika Singh. The catchy tunes of Milegi Milegi, sung by Mika Singh and Sachin-Jigar, have managed to set the audience grooving to their tunes. The famous party number is composed by Sachin-Jigar and features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The song's official video managed to get over 179 million views on YouTube.

Aankh Marey

In recent times, Aankh Marey, featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, is considered one of Mika's most popular songs, as the party number has crossed the 1 billion mark on YouTube. The track's lyrics are written by Shabbir Ahmad, voiced by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar. The album is a recreation of Aankh Marey, the original song sung by Kumar Sanu.

Hawa Hawa

Crooned by Akriti Kakkar and Mika Singh, Hawa Hawa is considered one of Mika Singh's most famous party songs. Composed by the popular duo Gaurav-Roshin, Kumaar penned the lyrics of the song. Hawa Hawa's official video has received more than 284 million views on YouTube. The song Hawa Hawa has been a part of the comedy-entertainer, Mubarakaan, starring Ileana D'cruz and Arjun Kapoor.

