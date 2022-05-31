Mika Singh's Security Beefed Up At Jodhpur Shooting Location Post Sidhu Moosewala Murder

Popular singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. Now, in the wake of Moosewala's murder, singer Mika Singh, who is currently filming a reality show in Jodhpur, has been provided police protection.

Mika Singh's security beefed up

Punjabi singer Mika Singh's security has been beefed up after the murder of famous Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala. Mika is currently shooting in Jodhpur for his reality show and amid this, the Jodhpur commissioner has deployed police for his protection. Tight security arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure after the murder of Moosewala as a heavy police force reached the hotel, where Mika is staying, in the evening.

Mika Singh condemns Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Taking to his social media space, Mika Singh condemned Sidhu Moosewala's murder and expressed deep sorrow.

"Bro ⁦@iSidhuMooseWala⁩ you’ve gone way too soon. People will always remember your name, fame, the respect you earned and all your hit records. You made those and they will never be forgotten. Both me and your fans will miss your hit line," the artiste had written.

On May 30, Singh took to his Twitter handle and uploaded a screenshot of Lawrence Bishnoi's Facebook page. Talking about banning his page, the singer wrote, Why can’t this kind of pages be banned? Where people are giving open challenges and are taking responsibility of having people killed.. Why are you guys searching here and there? .. ek dusre ko blame karne se better hai stop these Stupid people .. (sic)"

Why can’t these kind of pages be banned?Where people are giving open challenges and are taking responsibility of having people killed.. Why are you guys searching here and there? .. ek dusre ko blame karne se better hai stop these Stupid people .. pic.twitter.com/LmWb9RRDnq — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) May 30, 2022

A day after this post, police personnel have been deployed at The Ummed Hotel.

Image: Republic