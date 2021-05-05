Mike Nesmith's Net Worth: Know Details About This 'The Monkees' Singer

American songwriter Michael Nesmith is known for being a part of the popular 60’s pop band The Monkees. Michael Nesmith has penned some amazing songs like Different Drum and Magnetic South. For the people wondering about Mike Nesmith's net worth, here’s everything you need to know.

Mike Nesmith's net worth

According to a report by the Taddlr website, Michael Nesmith has a net worth of $50 million. Nesmith has penned some amazing songs and has even been an executive producer for a cult film called Repo Man, which was released in 1984. Mike Nesmith has also won a Grammy in the category of Video of the Year in 1981 for the television show Elephant in Paris. Mike Nesmith also has a wealthy background , his mother Bette is one who developed the Liquid Paper business which was sold to Gillette for 47.5 million dollars back in 1979.

Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz are the only two remaining members of the Monkee’s band. They recently announced that they will go on a farewell tour in December 2021. The Monkees Farewell Tour will take place at many locations like Seattle, Los Angeles, and Detroit. The tour will start on May 7, 2021.

More about Mike Nesmith’s family life

Michael Nesmith has been married four times and has four children. He married his first wife Phyllis Ann Barbour in 1964 and divorced eight years later. They had three children together namely Christian, Jonathan, and Jessica. He married Kathryn Bild in 1976 and got another child Jason with his girlfriend Nurit Wilde. In 2000, he married Victoria Kennedy and got divorced in 2011.

Michael Nesmith’s discography

Michael Nesmith has given us some brilliant songs and albums. He started his career with The Wichita Train Whistle Sings in the year 1968. He then worked on some legendary albums like Magnetic South, Loose Salute, Nevada Fighter. He also released his first single song in 1963 called Highness 13. He first acted in the movie Head in 1968. He also played the role of Rabbi in the show Repo Man, for which he got a lot of praises. He was last seen in Portlandia in the year 2014.

