Mike Posner: From Partying In Ibiza To Walking All The Way To The Pacific Ocean

Mike Posner who is popular for his pop song, I Took A Pill In Ibiza has been walking across the United States. He started his walk from the Atlantic ocean to the pacific ocean which covers the US from coast to coast. His treck was 2,851 miles long and it took the lyricist a good span of six months. As he says, this treck completely change who he was and will have a positive impact on his life.

Also Read | Eminem: How To Register Online For The Official SSLP20 Merchandise

I just wanna live before I die.



Man yesterday was one of the coolest moments of my whole life. This generous, kind, legendary man @colinobrady offered to take me up Mt. Hood after I finished my walk across America. I told him I knew absolutely nothing about mountaineering. Nada. pic.twitter.com/eY6ZkRsum8 — mikeposner (@MikePosner) November 3, 2019



Mike's trek

Mike started his walk from Asbury Park located in New Jersey to Venice Beach in California in order to walk across America. The singer says that he was tired of his previous life which involved excessive smoking and partying and the intention behind the trek was to do something he was proud of. This specific task simply struck him as a worthy adventure, a whimsical idea from his wishlist. He has covered his whole trip with his latest song called Live Before I Die.

Also Read | Eminem: His Bond With The Founder And CEO Of Aftermath Entertainment

Also Read | 'Vikings' Spin-off 'Valhalla' Heads To Netflix With A New Set Of Characters

New 🔥 - Live Before I Die - (full music video out now) - this is a little snippet from the music video. This song and video mean lot to me. It took a lot of support to get me to walk across America. Here you see a few of my closest loved ones who stood for me at the very end. pic.twitter.com/r216wslLWy — mikeposner (@MikePosner) November 18, 2019

Live Before I Die

In Live Before I Die, Mike shared his experience of walking across the US. The singer had to face tremendous difficulties like stress fractures and fatigue. Also, the singer was bitten by a rattlesnake during his trek which nearly took his life. After several weeks of rehabilitation, he continued his trek from the exact spot and reached the Pacific Ocean to end his ‘walk’.

Also Read | Rick And Morty Seen In A Crossover Couch Gag With The Simpsons

Also Read | Star Wars: Why Does The Famous Sci-fi Franchise Keep Losing Directors?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.