Mike Posner: From Partying In Ibiza To Walking All The Way To The Pacific Ocean

Music

Mike Posner says that his trek across the United States of America has completely change who he was and has a positive impact on his life

Mike Posner

Mike Posner who is popular for his pop song, I Took A Pill In Ibiza has been walking across the United States. He started his walk from the Atlantic ocean to the pacific ocean which covers the US from coast to coast. His treck was 2,851 miles long and it took the lyricist a good span of six months. As he says, this treck completely change who he was and will have a positive impact on his life.

Mike's trek

Mike started his walk from Asbury Park located in New Jersey to Venice Beach in California in order to walk across America. The singer says that he was tired of his previous life which involved excessive smoking and partying and the intention behind the trek was to do something he was proud of. This specific task simply struck him as a worthy adventure, a whimsical idea from his wishlist. He has covered his whole trip with his latest song called Live Before I Die

Live Before I Die

In Live Before I Die, Mike shared his experience of walking across the US. The singer had to face tremendous difficulties like stress fractures and fatigue. Also, the singer was bitten by a rattlesnake during his trek which nearly took his life. After several weeks of rehabilitation, he continued his trek from the exact spot and reached the Pacific Ocean to end his ‘walk’. 

