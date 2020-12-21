Miket Kanakia’ Velvet Vibes Set To Release Debut Album Of Vighnesh Titled 'Socha Nahi Tha'

Miket Kanakia’s banner Velvet Vibes is set to release their next project, a pop-rock album titled Socha Nahin Tha. The album features six songs which have all been sung by Vighnesh and mark his debut as a singer as well as Mourjo Chatterjee’s debut as a director. Read further ahead to know more about the upcoming album.

Miket Kanakia's Velvet Vibes presents Socha Nahi Tha album feat. Vighnesh

Vignesh is ready to launch his own music album which will feature six songs that have been all written, composed as well as sung by him. The Mumbai-based singer and composer started off his journey with street plays during his college days. His debut commercial play was an MS Sathyu-directorial, who was at the helm of cult favourite play Garm Hawa of 1974.

Vignesh, who is a talented guitar player, started composing songs and singing in the plays that he was a part of, but only during the pandemic he took the decision to focus on his music. In a matter of months, he learned video production, shot a few covers and went on to compose seven Hindi songs and two English songs.

The upcoming album includes Daastaan, Dooriyon Mein Bhi, Socha Nahi Tha, Hai Tere Hi, Piya and Dream, while they feature Ruhani Sharma of Poison fame and will be produced by Miket Kanakia under Velvet Vibes.

In a recent media statement, Vighnesh who can’t hold his excitement says, “One thing led to another, and soon after, we had five audio demos to pitch. I recorded my vocals in the car, Ashok (Roy) played the bass and programmed the tracks and Ambo (Amborish Saikia) played his electric solos from home. (That’s how) we had an album. We got in touch with Velvet Vibes and they loved my music, quickly signing me on as an artist. Now here I am, waiting for my album launch".

Talking about Socha Nahi Tha, Miket Kanakia, founder, Velvet Vibes, said, “Velvet Vibes has always been about discovering and offering a platform to new talent. Our youngsters are musically gifted and you will find new talents at every nook and corner of the country. So, when Mourjo told me about Vighnesh and shared his work with me, I was absolutely mesmerised. Young music lovers in India love pop rock but that is a genre that is still left unexplored. I thought that this is the right time to bring back the glorious decade of pop music and collaborate with an amazing musician like Vighnesh".

Director Mourjo Chatterjee is looking forward to the project and mentioned, “Socha Nahi Tha is a very special project for me. I had been associated with Velvet Vibes in the capacity of a producer all this while. But this album marks my debut as a director. When I first heard the songs, I had a certain vision in my mind that I wanted to see come alive. I shared the idea with my team and they loved it and they suggested that I direct the videos. I quite enjoyed the process. It was great fun collaborating and jamming with some young artistes and we’re very happy with the outcome”.

