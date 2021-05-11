Miley Cyrus & The Kid LAROI’s 'Without You' In Top 10 Chart; Singer Expresses Gratitude

Miley Cyrus and The Kid LAROI’s collaborative piece, Without You was recently released on the internet and the song has already been breaking records. Actor and singer Miley Cyrus recently took to Instagram to announce that the song has made it to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, this week. She also announced that the achievement is special for her because it is her tenth top 10 record which is a milestone within itself. She thanked her followers for their endless love and support over the years which results in such achievements. Miley Cyrus’ fans have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages as they love to see her accomplish.

Miley Cyrus’ another song in the top 10

Miley Cyrus recently took to social media to announce that her new song in collaboration with The Kid LAROI has made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. The pop artist has shared a short clip describing her current mood as her song is in the top 10 part of the Billboard chart. In the video, she can be seen dancing delightfully with a bright smile across her face, in celebration. The song Without You can be heard playing in the background while the slo-mo describes her current state of mind. Miley Cyrus can be seen dressed in a chic white organza dress in the video which has been uniquely paired with bright makeup and hoop earrings.

In the caption for the post, Miley Cyrus has specified that it has secured a place in the top ten songs of this week which is special for her in many ways. She had written that she has made it to the top ten charts for the tenth time which is a milestone in her musical career. This new achievement also makes her one of the five female artists to accomplish this title in just three decades.

In the next few line, Miley Cyrus has mentioned that she is always elated about waking up to these accomplishments and most of these have more to do with her fans than her. She feels extremely relieved and delighted that her work is being accepted and appreciated. Have a look at the post on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have spoken highly of the song while congratulating Miley for her achievement. Some of the fans have also used heartfelt emoticons to express themselves. Have a look.

IMAGE: MILEY CYRUS INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.