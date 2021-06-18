Miley Cyrus Announces Her 'Stand By You Pride Concert'; Says 'everybody Is Welcome Here'

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus is all set to be a part of Peacock's concert to celebrate Pride month. Giving the details of the same, the singer-songwriter took to her social media handle and shared a post on Thursday. Posting a motion poster of the concert, Miley asserted that she has got a lot of "guests", "pride" and "wardrobe changes". While urging her fans and followers to attend the event, she stated that it will be streaming exclusively on Peacock on June 25, 2021. "Coming to your home from my hometown Nashville, TN! We brought ALOT of LOVE", read an excerpt of her following tweet.

Miley Cyrus announces a concert:

I’ve got a lot of guests. A lot of #Pride. AND A LOT OF WARDROBE CHANGES. Don’t miss my #MileyPrideSpecial June 25th @PeacockTV 🦚🌈 pic.twitter.com/trZKmJnVJ7 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 17, 2021

On the other hand, the streamer also dropped the trailer of the upcoming concert. The hour-long event is filmed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The concert will feature The Climb singer, who will put her own spin on classics such as Believe, Dancing Queen and a Madonna medley featuring Express Yourself and Like A Prayer. On the other hand, Cyrus will be joined by special guests and LGBTQ+ allies including Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Orville Peck. The upcoming special is produced by Den of Thieves, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus’s production company, Hopetown Entertainment.

In the trailer for the upcoming special, the Hannah Montana star can be seen on the stage of the Ryman in a wide variety of different outfits. It includes a glittery black ball gown and an ostrich-feather-adorned corset, among many others, while singing with her special guests to the 1994 classic I'll Stand by You by The Pretenders. "Tonight will be all about celebration" / "Everybody is welcome here", Cyrus said in the trailer.

Interestingly, the special will be the first of the 28-year-old singer's commitment to star in three specials for NBCUniversal, with whom she signed an overall talent and development deal back in May, 2021. Back at that time, Miley had said that they are starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month they both want to highlight with this concert event, as per a People's report.

