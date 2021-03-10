Miley Cyrus Drops The Music Video For 'Angels Like You'; Urges Fans To Get Vaccinated!

American Pop star Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to share the news of the release of her music video of Angels Like You from the album Plastic Hearts with a lengthy caption. Miley dropped the music video of her new song Angels Like You on Youtube that features her asking her fans to get vaccinated and follow the Covid-19 rules.

'Angels Like You'

The 28-year-old singer is all set to headline the TikTok Tailgate- 'a pregame experience for 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes prior to the Super-Bowl'. Miley dropped a short teaser on her Instagram and informed her fans that she will be performing at the TikTok Tailgate- 'a covid complaint concert'. She wrote in the caption that it will be the first-ever concert of its size since the pandemic.

Expressing her views in the caption, Miley Cyrus wrote that she would have never thought that she would write and perform 'Angels Like You' in time of a pandemic. Miley urged her fans to get vaccinated as they are becoming more and more available so that she could meet her fans soon.

About Miley Cyrus' covid complaint concert

Miley performed at the TikTok Tailgate on the 7th of February this year. As shown in the music video, Miley performed for the crowd who wore masks and were fully vaccinated. By the end of the video, a handwritten letter by Miley is shown on the screen that urges fans to get vaccinated. Miley also expressed her gratitude towards the healthcare workers by saying 'The dedication of this song could never repay you for your services' during her concert.

Fans and celebrities react to Miley's post

Severals fans came in support of Miley's efforts of spreading awareness about the covid-19 vaccines. While some complimented the singer for her new song and the music video, one follower commented 'such a moving song'. Many fans are eagerly waiting to see Miley perform live again while some anticipate her new era of music. The pop singer was showered with love and support in the comment section for her initiative.

