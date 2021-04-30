Miley Cyrus Drops 'Without You' Song With Kid Laroi; Fans Say It Has 'Midnight Sky Vibes'

American pop singer Miley Cyrus treated her fans by teaming up with Australian singer Kid Laroi for his superhit track 'Without You'. The music video for the same has dropped on Miley Cyrus's official Youtube channel and is directed by the 28-year-old singer herself. Miley Cyrus' latest collaboration has got the fans mesmerized by the duo's voice and chemistry in the music video.

Miley Cyrus' new video with Kid Laroi

The Wrecking Ball singer kept dropping teasers of her latest collaboration with the 17-year-old singer on her Instagram by sharing various BTS videos and pictures of their music video. After finally announcing that Kid Laroi and Miley Cyrus' new video was out on Youtube, fans flooded the social media with praises for the duo.

Kid Laroi's song 'Without You' was a major hit upon its release after the hook of the song gained immense popularity on the video-sharing app TikTok. In the remix version of the song, Miley and Kid Laroi can be seen taking turns to sing out the song and belting out the chorus together. The new music video showed the singers singing by a bonfire and in various colourful settings. Miley took to her Instagram to share the BTS video of the shooting.

Netizens' reaction to Miley Cyrus' latest collaboration with Kid Laroi

Fans appeared excited in the comment section as many posted praises for Miley Cyrus. One fan wrote that the duo gave out great vibes together while another chimed in saying that the music video looked awesome. The cover photo of the music video also received an overwhelmingly positive response.

Several fans also took to their Twitter to tweet about how they liked Miley Cyrus' latest remix track. One fan complimented the song and tweeted that it gave off 'Midnight sky vibes' and that it was perfect. Another fan said that they were streaming the song non-stop while another wrote that they were proud of the singers.

More on Miley Cyrus' songs

The singer has an impressive number of hit songs under her belt such as Party in the U.S.A., Angels Like You, and Malibu. She released her Seventh studio album Plastic Hearts in November last year and topped several charts including the Billboard 200. The singer will now make a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live along with Elon Musk.

