Miley Cyrus Extends Birthday Wishes To Her Sister Noah With Adorable Throwback Pics, See

American singer Miley Cyrus headed to her social media account to extend her best wishes to the 'queen' of her universe, her sister Noah Cyrus on the occasion of the latter's 22nd birthday. She expressed her love to her sibling as she shares several throwback pictures and videos and took a trip down memory lane. For the unversed, the duo has also worked on screen alongside each other in the hit Disney show Hannah Montana.

Miley Cyrus extends birthday wishes to her sister Noah Cyrus

She first shared an adorable picture of the dua sharing a warm embrace, before she posted some throwback pictures. Wishing her sister a happy birthday, the singer wrote, "It’s my baby sisters birthday @noahcyrus 🦋 #22 (this legend has the same bday as Bowie & Elvis obvi)" She also included some images from the time the duo appeared together on Hannah Montana.

Miley also posted some childhood videos of Noah that stole the show and fans' hearts. Noah was seen smashing her face into a slice of cake in one of the videos and was also seen putting on a performance in a leopard print outfit. Calling her the 'coolest girl' and using the hashtag BFF, Miley wrote, "Happy birthday to the queen of my universe @noahcyrus coolest girl in the whole wide world 🦋 #22 #BFF"

The duo's mother, Tish Cyrus also posted a picture of Noah and penned down a heartwarming caption for her. She expressed her love to the 22-year-old and also mentioned how proud of her she was. She wrote, "My beautiful Noie…. You have grown so much this past year and I couldn’t be more proud of you. I hope you know how much you are loved. I cannot wait to see what this year holds for you! 22 in 22. Sounds magical. I love you @noahcyrus ❤️"

The sister duo was most recently seen performing at the famous Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which became the talk of the town. During the celebration, Miley had a surprise for the audience as she introduced 'baby sister' to them. The duo then performed a cover of Jolene, which is a hit song by Dolly Parton. They wore glamorous outfits and stunned fans and viewers with their performance. The siblings showed incredible chemistry on stage and also sang some of the lyrics to each other during the event.

Image: Instagram/@mileycyrus