Miley Cyrus Reveals She Has Been Going To Therapy And Has Been Sober For Six Months

Singer Miley Cyrus, while talking to a reputed magazine, revealed that she has been sober for six months. She also revealed that she has been going to therapy sessions. Cyrus, in the interview, stated that she had to deal with a lot of issues that stemmed from her parent’s life experiences as well.

Miley Cyrus’ alcoholism

Miley Cyrus stated that she has been thinking about her mother Tish Cyrus quite a lot. She went on to say that her mother was adopted and that Miley Cyrus inherited some of her mother’s feelings. She talks about abandonment issues as well as proving to feel ''wanted and being vulnerable''. She also stated that her father’s issues while growing up had an impact on her as well. Miley Cyrus reveals that her father’s parents divorced when he was a toddler. She even mentioned that he had to raise her himself.

Miley Cyrus, 27, said that her family has a history of addiction and mental health challenges. She went on to say that going through all that, she has been trying to figure out ''why she is the way she is''. She said she believes that understanding the past is the way through which a person can clearly understand both the present and the future.

Miley Cyrus stated that therapy has been great for her. She also spoke about the stigma that people who don’t drink are not fun. In the interview, she said that she is a lot of things but she firmly believes that she is fun. She said that stigma especially affects young people.

While talking about being sober she said that she likes waking up ''100% all the time''. She stated that rather than getting up feeling ''groggy'', she would rather get up feeling ready. Miley Cyrus said that her sober lifestyle has been really important to her as she wanted to brush up on her talent as a singer.

In 2019, Miley Cyrus went through vocal surgery. Recalling the days, she stated that she was not allowed to talk for four weeks. She said that she was actually annoyed because she had to write everything on a whiteboard. However, she believes that those four weeks prepared her for the ''silence and the stillness that followed''.

