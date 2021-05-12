Miley Cyrus' 'Malibu' Turns 4, She Calls It A Song About A Place & Person Who She 'loved'

Singer Miley Cyrus' Malibu song has clocked 4 years on Wednesday, May 12. On the special occasion, the Wrecking Ball singer took to her official Instagram handle to share a tiny throwback clip, which was captured while the making of the song in her home studio. Along with the clip, Cyrus also reminisced about the person for who she wrote the song.

Miley Cyrus celebrates 4 years of Malibu

In the clip, the Malibu singer can be seen dressed in a black sweatshirt. In her home studio, she begins to hit notes of the songs. While sharing the short clip, Miley remembered the place and the person for who the song was made. She explained that her love was reciprocated in the form of ‘freedom’ and ‘escapism’ at the time. Miley said,

Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu. A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much. That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism. I lost that home along with many others in 2018. Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio.

As soon as the clip surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the pop star went gaga over it. One user wrote, “omg that song I remember listening to it all summer”. Another said, “I love that song so much, it helped me a lot when I was going through a lot ad now for me, Malibu is just my happy song, it makes me feel safe thank you for this”. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans reacted to Miley Cyrus’ latest post:

According to Billboard, Malibu is one of the singer’s extremely personal songs which was inspired by her rekindled romance with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The duo called off their engagement in August 2013 after nearly dating for four years. In October 2016, the singer confirmed that their engagement was back on.

“I never would have believed you if three years ago you'd told me I'd be here writing this song, but here I am, next to you. The sky's so blue in Malibu. Next to you in Malibu”. After Cyrus sings these lyrics, the music video of the song cuts to a shot that focuses on the singer's left hand, which is adorned with tiny flowers and an engagement ring. Watch the music video here:

IMAGE: Miley Cyrus' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.