Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun At Her '2 Am Brain' With Fun Video; Watch

American pop star Miley Cyrus has always been vocal about her inner thoughts and struggles and often gives her fans a glimpse of what is going on with her and her personal and professional life on social media. The Can't Be Tamed singer recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself to show what goes on in her brain every night at 2 am and it definitely includes music whilst going fun at herself.

Miley Cyrus shows the status of her brain at 2 am

In the video shared, Miley can be seen clapping her hands together and dancing by moving her body from left to right while listening to an orchestra playing some high energetic tune. Miley is wearing a sheer pink long ruffled dress with chunky gold bangles, gold rings and her signature Miley necklace in the video. Her blond hair is tied up in a ponytail and is smiling throughout the video seemingly enjoying the tunes being played. Along with the video, Miley in her caption noted, "MY BRAIN EVERY NIGHT AROUND 2 A.M". Check it out.

Reactions to Miley Cyrus' video

Netizens found Miley Cyrus' video hilarious and commented on the same by dropping laughing teary-eyed emojis while many called her perfect and expressed their love for the star by dropping heart emojis. Celebs like Alana Greszata, Brad Elterman, Amanda Lepore and others also commented on Miley's video by dropping some emojis. Take a look.

A look at Miley Cyrus' songs

Miley recently released her new number with The Kid Laroi titled Without You which trended on social media in no time. The Wrecking Ball singer also performed at Saturday Night Live last month to promote her song. Without You went on to bag the number one spot at the Billboard Charts under the Rock and Alt song category. On May 12, Miley had taken to Instagram to announce the exciting news with her fans.

In November 2020, Miley released her seventh studio album titled Plastic Hearts which debuted at number 2 on Billboard 200 and had guest vocals by Billy Idol, Dua Lipa, Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks. Three singles from the album have been released till now with the latest being the official music video of her song Angels Like You which dropped on YouTube in April 2021.

IMAGE: MILEY CYRUS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.