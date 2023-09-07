Miley Cyrus says shooting Black Mirror episode gave her anxiety attacks

Miley Cyrus shared on her Used To Be Young TikTok video series that she was shooting a traumatic scene in Black Mirror at the same time the Woolsey Fire burned her home to the ground. Following the incidents, Cyrus went through several panic attacks, especially when she went on to perform on stage. The singer said that she was haunted by the vision of herself being tied to a gurney, the same scene she shot for Black Mirror.

Miley Cyrus said that she was in South Africa when the fire ripped through Malibu and burned her house.

The singer felt anxious while performing due to the series of incidents occurring in her life.

Miley Cyrus opens up about her anxiety attacks

Miley Cyrus revealed that the traumatic scene she shot for Black Mirror scarred her as at the same time, she lost her house to Woolsey Fire. "I was filming ‘Black Mirror’ and while I was there the fires happened in Malibu," Miley said. "I was in South Africa but [the episode] was taking place in Malibu, so it was just a real trip. Two or three years later after this happened, I didn’t understand, but I had this anxiety attack with a vision attached where I was strapped down to a gurney," the singer added.

(Miley Cyrus shares a personal anecdote during Used To Be Young video series | Image: Instagram)

Miley Cyrus on her fear to perform

Miley Cyrus opened up about how she felt haunted each time she went to perform on the stage. "I would have these dreams any time I would go to perform, and I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense," Cyrus said. "But actually as my house was burning I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs strapped to a bed (filming Black Mirror)," she concluded.