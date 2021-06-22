Miley Cyrus Says That She Will Never Stop Fighting For 'equality Of Love For All'

In honour of Pride month, many celebrities are coming out to show their support to the LGBTQ+ community. The latest in a long line of celebrities is Miley Cyrus. She posted a message on Instagram and Twitter which spoke of her support to the community and the fact that she would always stand by them. She also added that she was holding a special concert only for them, the theme of which would be love and equality. The post received a lot of love from all of her fans and followers. On Instagram, the post amassed 1.2 million views and over three thousand comments in just under twelve hours.

The singer and actor posted her message on social media calling her fans and followers to join her in her celebration of love. She said that she had been fighting this fight for the last eleven years and that she would continue to do so until everyone would be free to love. In her post on Instagram she wrote, “My heart continues to beat for this community 11 years later! I will never give up on the fight for justice, equality, & acceptance for everyone! Join me June 25th to celebrate #Pride and the progress we’ve made this far!”.

As she sings out an eye-popping performance of her song "My Heart Beats For Love" inside the famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, it's evident Cyrus feels at ease. From her fish-scale-like dress to the matching décor behind it, everything reflects the Pride theme she is going for by highlighting the Pride rainbow colours. She can be seen really putting her heart and soul into the song as she belts out the lyrics. Miley Cyrus has often spoken about how close this cause is to her heart and every year during Pride Month she puts forward a special show to prove her solidarity with the community and she has also come out to say that she identifies as a member of the community herself. She had said that she would be using her platform to get visibility for her community who were often treated as sub-humans.

Image: Miley Cyrus' Instagram

