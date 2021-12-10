Miley Cyrus Sings 'It Should Have Been Me' While Trolling Pete-Kim Romance

American comedian Pete Davidson and singer Miley Cyrus are teaming up for her New Year’s Party Eve show and the duo seem to be leaving fans impressed with their camaraderie. During their recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, Pete and Miley showed off their friendship and the latter even serenaded him with a number where she referenced his Kim Kardashian romance.

During her latest appearance on the show, Miley who appeared for the first time amid the pandemic, crooned her cover of Yvonne Fair's It Should Have Been Me and it wasn't just a random pick for her considering she serenaded Pete with it and said, "Pete Davidson this song is for you. When I saw those photos, this is what I played."

Miley Cyrus croons 'It should have been me' while poking fun at Pete Davidson

While singing the track, Miley who was in a playful mood, added some lyrics of her own as she referenced Kim and Pete's dinner date and how they left together in a Lamborghini. She also further trolled him in the song by adding, "Pete Davidson, how did you do this to me." While Miley won everyone's hearts with her brilliant performance and her hilarious additions about Pete's romance to it, the Saturday Night Live cast member couldn't stop himself from giggling as Miley sang.

🎤 #FallonTonight Tunes 🎤@MileyCyrus serenades Pete Davidson with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me” pic.twitter.com/Pl1Y2vhD3T — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 10, 2021

Their recent appearance on the show has left the fans of the two excited about their recent collaboration for the New Year show. Miley had also previously taken to Instagram to share a photo of the duo along with a caption that immediately grabbed eyeballs as she wrote, "BIG DEBUT ENERGY. Pete & I are official! Watch @fallontonight Our first show together as a pair! We’ll be talking about #MileysNewYearsEveParty in Miami!"

Adding more fuel to the love triangle rumour fire, on the same night, the duo revealed they once got matching tattoos – much to the surprise of Kete fans (that's Kim and Pete relationship stans, ICYMI). Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus recently made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list that was recently unveiled. Miley Cyrus had taken to social media and expressed her gratefulness for receiving this honour and added a video in which she stated how songwriting was one of the greatest joys that she has in life. She also mentioned how she was grateful for the fact that she was writing songs for a living and added how she will never forget how lucky she was. It is a lesser-known fact that Miley Cyrus has made it to the Class of 2014 and had six albums chart in the Billboard top 200.

IMAGE: Twitter/@FallonTonight