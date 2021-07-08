Miley Cyrus Voices Support To Birtney Spears; Changes Lyrics To 'Free Britney'

Britney Spears' conservatorship is one of the most talked-about issues in Hollywood at the moment. The pop sensation has been living under the guardianship of her father James Spears for years now, and she recently spoke about it openly in a remote testimony for the first time. Various celebs have voiced their support towards Birtney and the online movement #Free Britney was started by her fans. Most recently, Miley Cyrus raised her voice against Britney Spears' conservatorship during one of her performances.

Miley Cyrus supports Birtney Spears

On July 4, Miley Cyrus took the stage at the Resorts World casino in Las Vegas and while her performance showed her solidarity with Spears by changing the lyrics of her popular song, Party in the USA as "That's when the taxi man turned on the radio. He turned to me and said, 'Free Britney!'". Miley's support comes just a week after the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied Spears's request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator.

Britney Spears attorney and manager resign

On Tuesday, Sam Ingham asked to resign as Spears' attorney after working as her attorney since the start of her conservatorship 13 years ago, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. Ingham did not present a reason in the documents presented to the court as to why he and his firm Loeb & Loeb, LLP. no longer wished to represent the singer. He and the firm asked that their resignation goes into effect "upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel".

Just a day before that the pop singer's manager Larry Rudolph also resigned from his post. In a letter obtained by Deadline, Rudolph wrote that he had not conversed with Britney in over 2 and a half years and at that time Spears notified him that she was going on an indefinite hiatus. His decision of resignation came after Spears gave a thought about officially retiring from the show biz. Rudolph in his letter also mentioned that he was not a part of the conservatorship in any way and wrote "As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

IMAGE: AP

