Milli Marks Coachella Debut By Eating Mango Sticky Rice, Leads Sale Surge Of Thai Sweet

Popular music festival Coachella is back with a bang after a two-year hiatus owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic all across the globe. The prestigious event's first weekend was held from April 15 to April 17 at the Empire Polo Ground, California. Musicians including The Weeknd, Finneas, Doja Cat and many more set the stage on fire on the last day of the first weekend. Amid this, rapper Milli, who became the first Thai artist to perform Solo at Coachella 2022, marked her debut by eating a sweet treat, Mango sticky rice on the stage. Ever since the popularity of the Thai sweet has skyrocketed.

Thai mango sticky rice sales surge after rapper Milli's performance

The viral video of her relishing the sweet treat has taken social media by storm. Although the artist was seen criticizing her country's leadership on the stage, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chap has taken a step forward to capitalise on the mango sticky rice trend. As per a report by the Independent, the Thai PM has pushed for UNESCO listing for mango sticky rice. He announced that the government might send a proposal for the sweet treat to be listed as a cultural heritage item of the country.

Following the viral trend, reportedly online searches for 'mango sticky rise' have risen 20 times in the past few days. With netizens searching for recipes and memes across various social media platforms, the Thai PM stated, "It’s important for Thailand to use its soft power abroad. We have plenty of resources that can be promoted on the international stage".

For those unaware, rapper Milli during her performance mocked umpteen Thai stereotypes thereby criticizing her country's government. She took over the stage and said, "I don’t ride an elephant. The country is good, people are good, our food is good but the government is bood [rotten]".

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia closed the first weekend on an energetic note. While The Weeknd performed his hit singles The Hills, Blinding Light and Can't Feel My Face. He was later joined by the Swedish House Mafia as they put an end to the show with the track, Moth to a Flame. Coachella 2022 will return for its second weekend at the same venue from April 22 to April 24.

