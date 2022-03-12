Millind Gaba Confirms April Wedding With Pria Beniwal; 'it’s Exciting Yet Adventurous'

Millind Gaba has finally confirmed that he's getting married to his longtime girlfriend and social media influencer Pria Beniwal in April. With speculations running rife about the duo's nuptials, Millind quipped that it's exciting yet adventurous' as he embarks on a new chapter of life.

Gaba also revealed he has planned a 'lot of surprises' for his love interest and he only wants to see Pria smile. Spilling details about how Beniwal supported her during his struggling days, Milind added he's 'more emotionally connected to her'. Milind and Pria are embroiled in the wedding work at present, with their marriage slated to take place on April 16, 2022.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant quipped that he's a tad bit nervous about the impending nuptials. "I perform at wedding shows, but apni wedding ka experience kiya nahi,” he added. Gaba quipped that four years ago things were 'different and difficult' for him, but it has become 'easier' over the years.

"She has supported me when I was nothing and that means a lot to me. I respect that she has stood with me from the beginning.", Millind Gaba quipped as he heaped praises on Pria. He iterated that 'friendship' is the foundational ground of their relationship.

About the wedding festivities, Gaba stated that they're still working on the 'huge' guest list and the cards are getting ready. "I want everything to be perfect. It’s the same feeling as one gets before giving exams.” he added. The duo's wedding is expected to be a traditional affair, having Punjabi rituals. They'll also follow Jat rituals owing to Beniwal's 'Haryanvi Jat descent'. The wedding festivities, which are expected to go on for an entire week, will commence from April 11 with the Sagan ceremony.

