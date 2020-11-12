Miranda Lambert Appears With Husband Brendan McLoughlin In “Settling Down” Music Video

Prolific American Singer-Songwriter Miranda Lambert has released the official music video of "Settling Down". The music video also features her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. This video is the first of its kind for Lambert. For the first time in 18 years, she has appeared opposite a love interest in a project. "Settling Down", just like other Miranda Lambert's songs, also belongs to the country music genre.

In the presentation below, Miranda Lambert could be seen in the backyard of her magnificent Nashville residence. Lambert could be seen thinking, musing and sharing a hammock with her beau/love interest Brendan McLoughlin. It’s clear that the country singer is a part of a tug of war with two distinct feelings pulling her from either side.

Here is the music video:

Synopsis:

Miranda Lambert's music video opens with Lambert on the back of a horse. The horse and McLoughlin provide a splash of black in a majorly white and green setting. The country star, at one point in the video, pens down some words in her journal. They read "Am I looking for comfort? Am I looking for an escape?" she sings. "Am I looking for you? Am I looking the other way?". These happen to be the lyrics of Lambert’s song.

During the penultimate and the ultimate scenes of the music videos, the couple starts to engage in playful behaviour. In one scene, Miranda Lambert's husband could be seen shirtless and cooking something for the two of them. The story of the music video meets its conclusion when a suited McLoughlin welcomes his ladylove home with a kiss on her forehead while he takes sips from his whiskey glass. The colour palette of the entire music video is probably intentionally kept to the range of colours that are classy and easy on the eyes.

Miranda Lambert's music video is one of those improvised projects that the artists have become a part of during the Pandemic. Where a lot of artists had to make do with the confines of their residences, Lambert uses this opportune period to show off her lavish locality and husband.

