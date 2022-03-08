'Miss You Dadu': Bappi Lahiri's Grandson Pays Moving Tribute To The Late Legendary Singer

The legendary pop singer, Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on February 15, 2022. The singer's demise is still been mourned by his fans as well as followers. Lahiri was the one who popularised the use of synthesised disco music in the Indian music industry. Many actors, as well as singers, have been paying their heartfelt tributes to the iconic singer. Recently, Bappi Da's grandson, Swastik Bansal paid his respects to the legendary singer.

Bappi Da's grandson pays tribute to the late singer

Taking to his YouTube account, Swastik dropped a video in which he could be seen singing one of Bappi Lahiri's top hits, 'Dil Mein Ho Tum' from the movie Satyamev Jayate. The video shows Bappi Da's photo frames and musical instruments piled up in a row. Swastik plays the piano himself as he pays tribute to his beloved grandfather. He is seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black and golden glasses. Watch here:

Recently, Bappi Da's son Bappa shared a video and he could be seen cherishing his father's old memories. The video features Bappi Lahiri composing music with Bappa's son Krishh using a tiffin box as Tabla. The video is a true gem that shows the deep bond the singer had with his grandchild. While sharing the video, his son wrote, “The greatest gift I ever had came from God, and I call him Daddy. Jugalbandi With #krishh #bappilahiri,” along with a heart emoticon.

Shaan Mukherji pays a heartfelt tribute to Bappi Lahiri in Dubai

Recently, popular playback singer Shaan Mukherji also paid a heartfelt tribute to Bappi Lahiri in Dubai. In a recent video posted by Shaan, he could be seen enjoying a soundcheck ahead of his show at the Dubai Tennis Stadium. The video features a huge stage with a vast set-up of musical instruments. During the soundcheck, Shaan, who is known for his hit songs like 'Chand Sifarish', 'Aaj Unse Milna Hai', and more, remembered his late colleague by singing the latter's hit track, 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai'. Meanwhile, according to PTI, the ashes of ‌Bappi Lahiri were immersed in the river Hooghly, a distributary of the Ganges on March 3.

Image: Instagram/@regobofficial