MK Stalin, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy And Others Mourn Veteran Singer Vani Jairam's Death

Indian playback singer Vani Jairam died on February 4. She was found dead at her Chennai residence, as per the Thousand Lights Police officials. The cause of her death is still undetermined, though as per ANI, her mortal remains have been brought back to her home upon postmortem. She was 77 years old at the time of her passing.

As the news of the singer’s passing became public, condolences have been pouring in on social media. Many prominent figures mourned the passing of the singer, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

M.K. Stalin said in a statement that the singer’s passing marks an “irreplaceable loss” to the music industry. He added that he had a chance to congratulate her on the announcement of her recipiency for the Padma Bhushan. It is unfortunate, he further said, that she passed away before receiving the award.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed his sentiments over the passing of the veteran singer. He gave his deepest condolences to her family during this difficult time.

"Padma Bhushan Vani Jayaram's death is a huge loss to the world of music," said Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He added, "May her soul rest in peace and my deepest condolences to her family."

Singer K.S. Chithra also conveyed her shock at the news, saying that she had spoken to the singer just two days ago.

It is with utmost shock& disbelief I heard about the sudden passing away of Vani amma. Spoke to her just two days back. A true legend. A very versatile & multi lingual singer with strong classical foundation. May her soul rest in peace. 💐💐😔#VaniJayaram #KSChithra pic.twitter.com/M3xSYvla2I — K S Chithra (@KSChithra) February 4, 2023

The life and career of Vani Jairam

Vani Jairam was named Kalaivani at the time of her birth.

She has had a long and illustrious career. The veteran singer has sung and recorded over 10,000 songs in her career. She has sung in 19 languages throughout her long career, including Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam and Telugu.

Jairam is popular for songs such as Orey Naal Unainaan, Megame Megame, Kelviyin Naayagane, Yezhu Swarangalukkul and Vasanthakala Nadhigalile. Her career was of more than 52 years.

The cause of her death is unknown. According to her househelp, the veteran singer was not suffering from any health issues.