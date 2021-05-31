Mohit Chauhan Demands Probe Into COVID-19 Origin, Requests People To Get Vaccinated

Out of the many perils that the ongoing COVID-19 comes with, it has affected livelihood, employment, business while wreaking havoc. Amid these uncertain times, singer Mohit Chauhan demanded a probe into COVID origin and shared his thoughts on how people should not play a ploy game over-vaccination which is the biggest cure to prevent the spread of the virus. Apart from sharing his thoughts on the same, the versatile singer also requested people to register and get themselves 9inoculated as and when possible.

Mohit Chauhan demands probe into COVID-19 origin

While speaking to Republic World, the singer explained the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Mohit who has taken his first dose of the vaccine appealed that people should not hesitate in taking the jab to curb the spread. "I have also taken a dose, everyone should get it done whenever they get a chance," he asserted. Other than this, the Nadaan Parindey crooner also demanded an investigation against Wuhan where the virus was initially suspected to have originated. Mohit asserted that people should not tamper with nature and led the experts to have their say in this matter. 'Wuhan case should be investigated. We should not tamper with nature, he added. The singer also wanted people that there should not be "any politics about vaccines."

COVID-19 origin theory

Apart from the singer, several scientists have also urged the World Health Organization to reevaluate its report on the origins of Coronavirus. In its report released in Match, WHO had said that it is "extremely unlikely that coronavirus, which has killed millions across the world, originated in a lab in China." The body is expected to discuss the next phase of an investigation into COVID-19’s origins shortly. China rejects the theory the virus may have emerged from a virology lab in Wuhan. It has instead accused the US of peddling "conspiracies" and politicising the pandemic. The intensifying probe into the origin of the COVID-19 virus propelled after previously undisclosed and controversial Wall Street report came up with conspiracies claiming three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care after they fell sick in November 2019 "with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness.”

Meanwhile, Mohit Chauhan is the latest celebrity to cater to the agony of the people while setting up an oxygen plant in Delhi. The actor who is disheartened by the sufferings of the people is in talks with 'concerned authorities' to set up a plant in Delhi to save lives. Apart from this, the singer is also trying to 'build a hospital that will cater to the health of the frontline workers.'



