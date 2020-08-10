Mohit Chauhan Shares Health Update Of His Foster Pet That He Rescued From The Forest; Read

Mohit Chauhan recently shared a picture of his dogs, Ginger and Tchoti. The singer mentioned that he rescued one of the dogs from a forest. He further mentioned that the dog had a huge maggot wound when he was initially brought in. But, Mohit Chauhan said that the dog has recovered now and shared his health update via a Twitter post.

Also Read | Mohit Malhotra Makes His Debut As A Producer With Punjabi Track 'Jatti'

Mohit Chauhan talks about his dog's recovery

Mohit Chauhan is a very active Indian artist on social media. Recently, Mohit Chauhan shared the story of his pet dog’s injury on his social media. On August 9, 2020, the musician took to his official Twitter handle to post a picture of his dogs and to explain what exactly happened to Tchoti from the beginning till the time he healed himself, through his caption.

Life stories in black and white! Ginger, our baby with Tchoti, an Indie rescue from d forest fostering at home. Tchoti had a huge maggot wound n needed a month of fostering, stitches 2 sew up her injury n daily visits 2 d vet over d last 30 days. Fully healed now thanks 2 Dr Bora pic.twitter.com/d814KncKCU — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) August 9, 2020

Also Read | Mohit Chauhan Reports Fake Account On His Name, Says, 'have Complained To Instagram'

About Mohit Chauhan

Mohit Chauhan is one of the finest Indian playback singers, who is majorly known for his work in the Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood movie industries. He was also a very significant part of the Silk Route band. He has been awarded two Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer and three Zee Cine Award For Best Male Playback Singer awards for his work. He has also recorded many songs for Indian movies and albums in regional languages.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' To Have A Romantic Angle Between 'Hacked' Actors Mohit Malhotra And Hina Khan?

The singer was born in a small town, Nahan, in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh. After completing his education from St. Xavier's School, Delhi, he moved to Himachal Pradesh for his higher studies. Mohit Chauhan earned a Master of Science in Geology from a government college at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

The artist has not received any formal training in music but used to sing and play guitar, harmonica and flute. Mohit Chauhan initially wanted to become an actor when he had just entered the entertainment industry, before his debut in the music industry.

Also Read | 'Taare Ginn' Singer Mohit Chauhan Amazed At A.R Rahman's Understanding Of Music

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.