Mom-to-be Rihanna Is 'focusing On Baby' Amid Partner ASAP Rocky's Arrest In LA: Report

Umbrella singer Rihanna is expected to give birth to her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky in the coming weeks. While the singer is enjoying the process of becoming a mother and starting a new chapter of her life soon, she is going through several rough patches just weeks before giving birth. After break up reports and cheating rumours, the 34-year-old has now found herself in the middle of another controversy.

On Wednesday, Wave Gods rapper was arrested at the LA airport whilst returning from a trip with his beau. The arrest was made in connection with an alleged shooting that took place in November last year. Amidst the present situation, a source from a media outlet suggests that the singer is 'focusing' her attention on her baby.

Rihanna 'focusing on baby' amid ASAP Rocky's arrest

As per ET, a source claimed that the 'drama' is the last thing Rihanna needs right now. They continued, ''She wants to be mellow, relaxed, and focused 100 per cent on the arrival of her baby -- not stressing out!" Talking about the arrest, the source told the outlet that the couple 'did not see the arrest coming'.

Moreover, the source also claimed that the singer is looking to welcome her baby in Barbados. ''Despite strong ties to New York, the plan was to make L.A. the home base once the baby came,'' the source added, ''However, Rihanna wants to give birth in Barbados and spend the first few months with the baby there before coming stateside.”

More on ASAP Rocky's arrest in LA

As per a report from TMZ, the 33-year-old rapper was arrested by police at LAX airport after he returned from Barbados in his private jet. The arrest was reportedly made in connection with a shooting that took place on November 6, 2021, near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. around 10:20 p.m.

As Entertainment Tonight, the authorities shared details of the alleged incident by stating, ''The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot."

In the latest development, ASAP Rocky was released from jail after posting USD 555,000 bail. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the same.

Image: Instagram/@rihannaofficilal