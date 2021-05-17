MOMOLAND's Hyebin And Former UNB Member Marco Confirm Dating Rumours

MOMOLAND's Hyebin and the former member of UNB and HBY, Marco, recently confirmed dating rumours to be true. The fans of the South Korean singers were speculating about their dating lives for a while. However, the rumours turned out to be true as Hyebin herself confirmed her dating life.

Hyebin and Marco confirmed to be dating

A source from MLD Entertainment revealed to Newson about Hyebin and Marco. The source said they checked with Hyebin who herself confirmed dating Marco. Prior to the news about the two artists' dating, suspicions were raised among their fans on online communities and social media. On the basis of their photos, fans claimed that the two were dating. They were often spotted wearing matching items including a jacket, necklace, watch, and a ring.

Some even noticed a female reflection in one f Marco's photos on Instagram. The dating rumours of the artists made the management company of MOMOLAND confirm with Hyebin about her equation with the former UNB member. After confirming about the two singers, the agency also added they cannot release a detailed statement regarding the same as it concerns with the singers' personal lives.

About Marco

Lee Hyeong Geun, popularly known as Marco, made his singing debut in 2017 as a member of a South Korean boy band HBY, short for Hot Blood Youth. The band released two single albums before falling apart in March 2020. Marco also participated in 2018's The Unit, a reality idol rebooting program. Since the show divided already debuted idols into groups of nice, Marco made it to a project group named UNB. UNB also released two mini albums and later disbanded in 2019.

MOMOLAND's Hyebin

Lee Hye Bin, popularly known as Hyebin, signed an exclusive contract with MLD Entertainment in 2016, after working with B2M and Double Kick Entertainment. She worked as a trainee at B2M Entertainment and later in 2015, joined Double Kick Entertainment. Apart from Hyebin, MOMOLAND members also includeNancy, Nayun, JooE, Jane, and Ahin. Their debut album was Welcome To Momoland with which they gained popularity.

IMAGE: HYEBIN AND MARCO'S INSTAGRAM

