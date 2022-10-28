Monica Dogra Falls In Love With French DJ, Actor Opens Up About Her Wedding Plans

American actor and Musician, Monica Dogra, who came out as a pansexual last year, has found love once again and recently, she opened up about her relationship with her beau Victorien Mulliez, who is a French DJ. This is likely the first time the Dhobi Ghat actor has publicly acknowledged her relationship.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Dogra stated that she met Mulliez in California through mutual friends at a concert, saying that 'love is all there is. Nazar na lag jaye'. The 40-year-old further talked about her partner and said, "Victorien is a fantastic musician and a well-known DJ from France. He has toured around the world and performed at iconic musical concerts. First and foremost, we connect through our spiritual practices and pursuits."

'I like to take things at my own pace': Monica Dogra

When asked about wedding plans, Monica said that she is not intending to rush things by exchanging rings. "We are just a year in and neither of us is focused on anything like that," she asserted. The actor mentioned,

"I like to take things at my own pace and never really enjoyed sharing my personal life with the press in my past. But I also feel like just throwing caution to the wind and surrendering control. Letting things be what they are."

Earlier, a few months ago, Monica came out as a pansexual. The Married Woman actor told HT, "I was drunk at a party. It wasn’t until much later, that I felt I had fully fallen in love with a biological female who was masculine presenting. That really screwed with my head. Up until that point, I identified as straight."

"Suddenly, I had no idea who I was. I had a bit of an 'aha' moment when I figured maybe I’m bisexual. At that point, I still didn’t know what pansexuality meant. But I knew I liked feminine-energy men and masculine-energy women. This was 6-7 years ago," she added.

Image: Instagram/@monicadogra