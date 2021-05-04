'Monsta X' Fame Shownu To Go On Hiatus Due To Eye Injury Ahead Of New Mini-album Release

MONSTA X is a K-Pop boy group from South Korea. The six-member group consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Changkyun, Joohoney, and Kihyun. The group is known for their songs like Follow, Find You, Middle of the Night, Who Do You Love, etc. The group recently announced their comeback with the mini-album One of a Kind.

MONSTA X to come back in June 2021 with a new mini-album

The group announced the release of their ninth mini-album One of a Kind. A teaser poster along with the release date of the album was posted on the group's social media account. The poster featured silhouettes of the six members against a clear blue sky. No other detail of the album is revealed yet. One of a Kind is slated to release on June 1, 2021.

MONSTA X's Shownu to go on a hiatus

Just one day after the album was announced, the group's agency Starship revealed that MONSTA X's Shownu will not be participating in the promotional activities of their comeback album. According to Starship Entertainment's press release, MONSTA X's Shownu felt severe stress on his eyes due to exposure to strong lighting while preparing for the group's upcoming album. He is advised by the doctors to take a rest to avoid further deterioration. Previously, Shownu had undergone eye surgery in June 2020 because of a detached retina.

Thus, the group will proceed to promote One of a Kind with the remaining five members until Shownu's health is recovered well. Starship Entertainment concluded their statement by asking the fans for their understanding and support towards this decision. Shownu has already recorded his parts for the album, so he will be heard in the songs featured in One of a Kind.

A look at MONSTA X's latest news

The group's last Korean music release was their third studio album Fatal Love, which was released in December 2020. The album featured the track, Love Killa. Shortly after that, they announced the release of their Japanese single album Love Killa which featured the Japanese version of their songs Fantasia and Love Killa.

On May 5, 2021, Monsta X will release their third Japanese album Flavours of Love which will feature five new Japanese tracks and six previously released tracks like Wanted, Love Killa, Fantasia, etc. The titular single Flavours of Love was pre-released on April 14, 2021.

(Promo Image Source: MONSTA X Instagram)