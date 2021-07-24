Morgan Wallen Opens Up About Racial Slur Controversy For The First Time Since Scandal

In his first interview since the controversy, music artist Morgan Wallen addressed his earlier use of a racial slur. While speaking openly about the issue, the musician acknowledged that he has been working on himself since the repercussions. According to People magazine, the 28-year-old hitmaker and his buddies were caught on tape coming at his house after a night out in February, when Wallen used the N-word to insult one of his companions.

Morgan Walle on use of racial slur

After TMZ got the video, Wallen apologised amid the aftermath, which included the termination of his record label contract, removal from radio airplay, and exclusion from the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2021.

Wallen sat down with Michael Strahan on Friday's broadcast of Good Morning America to discuss the controversy, saying that he entered into a rehabilitation centre following the event. He also disclosed that after the scandal, he met with leaders from organisations like the Black Music Action Coalition, in his first interview since the ordeal.

"For 30 days, I spent some time out in San Diego, California, you know, just trying to figure it out ... Why am I acting this way? Do I have an alcohol problem?" he said. "Do I have a deeper issue?"

In the video, Wallen attempted to explain the situation, saying that he and his buddies would "say dumb stuff together" and "in our minds, it's playful. That may sound ignorant, but it's where it originated from, and it's incorrect.

He also said that he didn't use the phrase often and that when he aimed the racial slur at a friend while they were "clearly drunk," he "didn't mean it in any derogatory manner at all." Strahan added in the GMA interview that he's been called the N-word before and that it's used to "dehumanise" Black people.

"It makes you mad. It makes you angry. It doesn't make you feel good at all," the former NFL star explained to Wallen, then asking, "Do you understand why it makes Black people so upset?"

"I don't know how to put myself in their shoes because I'm not, you know," said Wallen. "But I do understand, especially when I say I'm using it playfully or whatever, ignorantly, I understand that must sound, you know, like, 'He doesn't understand.' "

Wallen also explained that since "there was a spike in my sales" for his album after the controversy made headlines, he and his team "tried to calculate ... how much it actually spiked from this incident" and "got to a number somewhere around USD 500,000, and we decided to donate that money to some organisations," including the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC).

When questioned if country music as a whole has a racism problem, Wallen responded, "It would seem that way, yeah. I haven't really sat and thought about that." Wallen said he'd met with Black-led organisations and was determined to working with them on educating himself on racist behaviour in a post shortly after the controversy.

He had said, "I let so many people down. I let my parents down and they're the furthest thing from the person in that video. I let my son down, and I'm not okay with that." On April 13, Wallen sent a letter to his fans in which he addressed the controversy, saying in one part of the handwritten message: "I've made some mistakes, I'm figuring those out, I apologized because I was truly sorry and have been making my amends."

Wallen was chastised on social media after the controversy, was dropped from booking agency WME and Big Loud Records, and was ignored by CMT, iHeartRadio, and the Academy of Country Music Awards. Despite these setbacks, many of his followers remained loyal to him, and his music has remained popular on country music charts.

Despite being barred from attending the presentation since nominees are picked in large part based on their performance on Billboard charts, Wallen won three awards at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May. According to Variety, Wallen's songs have lately returned to most country radio stations' playlists. He performed at the Brett Boyer Foundation Invitational charity event's after-party in Georgia later that month.

