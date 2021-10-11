Mouni Roy And Aly Goni Starrer Music Video ‘Jodaa’, A Tale Of Love Is Out; Watch

After her latest single Dil Galti Kar Baitha, actress Mouni Roy is back with another music video titled Jodaa co-starring television actor and Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni. The larger-than-life music video is an 'epic tale of love and betrayal' and has finally released on Monday, October 11.

Jodaa is composed by legendary music composer Jatinder Shah in collaboration with Universal Music Group. The prolific singer Afsana Khan has sung the song while Maninder Kailey has penned the lyrics.

Mouni Roy as queen fights for love in music video Jodaa

Set in the grandeur of a royal palace, Jodaa features Mouni as a queen who is fighting to win her love back from another woman. Aly is introduced as a king who has betrayed the queen. The music video is an ode to unconditional love. Sharing the song on Twitter, Mouni wrote, "An epic tale of love and betrayal - #JODAA Out Now on the@vyrloriginals YouTube channel! Watch it now aur dijiye usse apna saara pyaar."

In the song, Mouni Roy and Aly Goni share onscreen chemistry befitting their characters. Mouni looked breathtakingly beautiful decked up as a princess in a red lehenga and heavy traditional jewellry. The storytelling and concept of the music video remind us of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali period dramas such as Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Watch the song:

Earlier, Mouni featured alongside singer Jubin Nautiyal in the latest renditions of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai from T-Series. The video also features actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Himansh Kohli. The song's lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and have been composed by Meet Bros, who also feature in the video.

Besides music videos, Mouni forayed into digital space with the ZEE5 film London Confidential. The spy-thriller, also stars Purab Kohli, Pravesh Rana, and Kulraj Randhawa. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Aly Goni has been in limelight ever since his participation on Bigg Boss 14. He was the third runner-up on the show. He is dating co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin.

