Mouni Roy And Tanishk Bagchi Team Up For 'Patli Kamariya', Here's The Song Review

Mouni Roy and Tanishk Bagchi finally came out with their latest angle Patli Kamariya on YouTube. The duo has been teasing the release of the song for a long time, which had kept their fans eager for the song's release. A few hours ago, the song finally dropped on YouTube and currently stands at over 3 lakh views already. The popularity of the song can be evident from the likes it has amassed as well, garnering close to 40 thousand likes in just a few hours.

Mouni Roy and Tanishk Bagchi teamed up for 'Patli Kamariya'

Patli Kamariya features Mouni Roy and Tanishk Bagchi in the music video along with Sukh E and Parampara Tandon. The video begins with a picturesque view of the Dubai skyline. Soon enough, the peppy number begins and Mouni Roy can be seen breaking into dance moves with a bunch of background dancers. The video for the song has created amazing visuals with perfectly shot dance sequences that complement the song in general. The locations used for the song too seem apt given the party and the peppy nature of the song. The chorus and the dance moves by Mouni Roy simply make the video an interesting watch.

Further on, the voices of the singers in the video too have a chilled out attitude, where their voices appear to sound bass-heavy, yet come with a slow reverb. While the beats of the song are full of bass and high notes, the singers sing in a mellow reverb voice. The amalgamation of the two contrasts forms a unique combination and thus goes well with the song. In general, the music video complements the dance moves of Mouni Roy and thus the song too is completely party themed. The trio soon moves from one location to the other changing attires to only maintain the same bass value for the song. The music video after a point uses disco lights to create a club-like vibe which seemed to fascinate the audience very much.

In the comments sections, fans seemed to like the pairing of Mouni Roy and Tanishk Bagchi and praised the duo. They also remembered Mouni Roy’s Naagin days and praised her for her dance moves in the video. Patli Kamariya was released under the T-series banner, with Tanishk Bagchi directing the music. The singer also penned down the lyrics for the song.