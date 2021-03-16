Mouni Roy And Tanishk Bagchi's 'Patli Kamariya' Out Now, See How Netizens Reacted

Mouni Roy, Sukh-E and Tanishk Bagchi's new music video got released on Tuesday, March 16. The song is titled Patli Kamariya and is crooned by Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh E and Parampara Tandon. The music video Patli Kamariya is directed by Arvindr Khaira while the music and the lyrics of the song are credited to Tanishk Bagchi. Take a look at the fan reactions to this new Tanishk Bagchi song featuring Mouni Roy.

Mouni Roy, Tanishk Bagchi's 'Patli Kamariya' - fan reactions

Arvindr Khaira who last directed Chod Denge ft Nora Fatehi is back with another music video as a director. The song features Mouni Roy, who was last seen in the Zee5 film London Confidential. Here is the new music video presented by T-Series.

The music video is receiving mixed reactions from their fans. While some are praising the music and Mouni Roy's presence in the video, there are others who are criticising the lyrics of the song. Take a look at the screenshots of some of the comments from the T-series' YouTube channel below.

Image credits: T-series Youtube

On the work front, Mouni Roy is all set to appear in two upcoming movies. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix thriller, Penthouse. Apart from Mouni Roy, the suspense thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan also include stars like Bobby Deol, Sharman Joshi and others. Netflix's official description for the movie reads, "A debauchery-filled gathering for five friends turns into a test of friendship and a web of suspicion when a dead body is found in their rented home." She recently shared a still from her upcoming film Penthouse with the caption, "Can the death of an unknown woman test the loyalty of 5 friends? We'll find out soon". Check out the still below.

Apart from Netflix's Penthouse, she would also be seen in the star-studded fantasy action-adventure movie Brahmastra. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. It has been reported that Mouni Roy will be seen playing the main antagonist in the adventure fantasy.

