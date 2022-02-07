MP To Dedicate Music University To Lata Didi; To Hold 'Lata Mangeshkar Awards' Each Year

Following the sad demise of the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday, February 7, paid respects to the legendary singer by planting saplings in Bhopal. The Chief Minister then announced establishing a music university in Indore, the birthplace of Lata Mangeshkar.

CM Chouhan said, "Lata Ji was born in Indore and so a music academy, music university, museum, and a statue will be established in Indore. A Lata Mangeshkar award to be given on her birth anniversary annually."

CM Chouhan further mentioned that an award in Lata Mangeshkar's name will be given every year on her birth anniversary.

While MP Shankar Lalwani stated the birthplace of the legendary singer will be named after her and the street will be called Lata Mangeshkar Marg in Indore.

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Following the sad demise of the legendary singer, the Sikh Mohalla street in Indore, where Lata Mangeshkar was born, was flooded with fans who demanded the renaming of the locality after the music legend. The singer who breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday, was born in the locality which is adjacent to a gurdwara on September 28, 1929.



After Lata Mangeshkar left Indore, her house was bought by a Muslim family that was later sold to Balwant Singh. Then in a few years, the Mehta family bought the house from the Singh family. As of now, the Mehta family runs a clothing showroom in the building.

Lata was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar. She belonged to a musical family as her father was a well-known Marathi musician and theatre artist. Her father was her first tutor and she then appeared as a child artiste in several of his plays.

Song titled “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau which had released in 1943 was Lata Mangeshkar's first Hindi recorded song. Later, she collaborated with some of the most popular names of the Hindi music industry, including Anil Biswas, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, and SD Burman.

She has recorded songs in various languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and some of the other regional languages too. She has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.

Image: ANI