Mr Perfectly Fine Lyrics About Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Jonas? Fans Speculate, Share Memes

Taylor Swift surprised her fans by re-releasing her single Mr Perfectly Fine from her upcoming album Fearless (Taylor's Edition). The song was originally released in 2008 and was re-released on 7th April 2021. Many fans are speculating that the song was originally written for Taylor's ex Joe Jonas. Let us take a look at Mr Perfectly Fine lyrics.

Taylor Swift's Mr Perfectly Fine lyrics decoded

When Taylor Swift's Fearless album originally came out in November 2008, many fans speculated that Swift's ex-at-the-time Joe Jonas was the inspiration behind the track. Lyrics included Swift dragging her former boyfriend for acting so relaxed and unbothered after their separation. For instance, many assumed that this chorus had some hidden meaning - “Hello Mr. ‘Perfectly fine’/How's your heart after breaking mine?/Mr. ‘Always at the right place at the right time,’ baby/Hello Mr. ‘Casually cruel’/Mr. ‘Everything revolves around you’/I've been Miss ‘Misery’ since your goodbye/And you're Mr. ‘Perfectly fine.’”

Ever since the song released, Joe Jonas has been trending on Twitter. This has also prompted many fans to create memes around Swift and Jonas as they believe the song was originally about their rumoured relationship. Here are some of the fans' reaction from Twitter.

joe jonas the moment taylor surprise dropped mr perfectly fine pic.twitter.com/D89JC7LDTW — hasti âœ° (@80sxlover) April 7, 2021

sophie turner blasting mr. perfectly fine every time her and joe jonas get in a fight pic.twitter.com/rAyOwowCoB — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) April 7, 2021

so you’re telling me that taylor uses the word “mr” 27 times in mr perfectly fine which joe jonas and taylor broke up in a 27 second phone call. bye that woman- — R (@exilesrep) April 8, 2021

Sophie bopping to joe jonas in

Mr. Perfectly fine the corner pic.twitter.com/x6tcKaefWN — khansaâœ¯ (@shiniest_wheels) April 7, 2021

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner's fun banter on Instagram

Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner reacted to Taylor Swift's Mr Perfectly Fine song. Sophie shared the poster of the song and wrote, "It is not NOT a bop" as she shared it on her Instagram story. Taylor reposted the story and replied to Sophie saying, "Forever bending the knee for the queen of north", referring to her character from the show Game Of Thrones.

Taylor Swift announces the re-release of her album Fearless

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram and shared the tracklist for the upcoming album Fearless (Taylor's Version). She addressed her fans in a lengthy note while sharing the tracklist and also thanked singer Keith Urban for working with her on this project. Taylor wrote, "You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles. Here’s the full tracklist, my friends. I’m really honoured that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy. I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I’m counting down the minutes till we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Headfirst, Fearless".

