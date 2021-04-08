Last Updated:

Mr Perfectly Fine Lyrics About Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Jonas? Fans Speculate, Share Memes

Taylor Swift's Mr Perfectly Fine was recently re-released. Since its release, fans are speculating Mr Perfectly Fine lyrics are about her ex, Joe Jonas.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
mr perfectly fine lyrics

In Image: Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas; Source: Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas' Instagram


Taylor Swift surprised her fans by re-releasing her single Mr Perfectly Fine from her upcoming album Fearless (Taylor's Edition). The song was originally released in 2008 and was re-released on 7th April 2021. Many fans are speculating that the song was originally written for Taylor's ex Joe Jonas. Let us take a look at Mr Perfectly Fine lyrics.

READ | Taylor Swift weekly roundup: Check out what the singer has been up to this week

 

READ | Taylor Swift teases 'Fearless' bonus track list with 'expert-level' puzzle

Taylor Swift's Mr Perfectly Fine lyrics decoded

When Taylor Swift's Fearless album originally came out in November 2008, many fans speculated that Swift's ex-at-the-time Joe Jonas was the inspiration behind the track. Lyrics included Swift dragging her former boyfriend for acting so relaxed and unbothered after their separation. For instance, many assumed that this chorus had some hidden meaning - “Hello Mr. ‘Perfectly fine’/How's your heart after breaking mine?/Mr. ‘Always at the right place at the right time,’ baby/Hello Mr. ‘Casually cruel’/Mr. ‘Everything revolves around you’/I've been Miss ‘Misery’ since your goodbye/And you're Mr. ‘Perfectly fine.’”

READ | Miley Cyrus feels 'honoured' to join Taylor Swift & Lady Gaga to reach 1 Billion streams

Ever since the song released, Joe Jonas has been trending on Twitter. This has also prompted many fans to create memes around Swift and Jonas as they believe the song was originally about their rumoured relationship. Here are some of the fans' reaction from Twitter.

READ | Taylor Swift opens the vault, shares full track list of 'Fearless (Taylor’s version)'

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner's fun banter on Instagram

Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner reacted to Taylor Swift's Mr Perfectly Fine song. Sophie shared the poster of the song and wrote, "It is not NOT a bop" as she shared it on her Instagram story. Taylor reposted the story and replied to Sophie saying, "Forever bending the knee for the queen of north", referring to her character from the show Game Of Thrones.

Taylor Swift announces the re-release of her album Fearless

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram and shared the tracklist for the upcoming album Fearless (Taylor's Version). She addressed her fans in a lengthy note while sharing the tracklist and also thanked singer Keith Urban for working with her on this project. Taylor wrote, "You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles. Here’s the full tracklist, my friends. I’m really honoured that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy. I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I’m counting down the minutes till we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Headfirst, Fearless".

Source: Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas' Instagram

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT