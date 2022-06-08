'Ms Marvel' Takes Desi Music To MCU With Songs By AR Rahman, Ritviz, Tesher & More

Marvel Studios is welcoming some extremely powerful female superheroes in the fourth phase of the MCU. After introducing Yelena Belova in Black Widow, Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye, Sylvie in Loki and more, Marvel Studios has now introduced Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan from Ms. Marvel. As Kamala Khan will mark the first Pakistani superhero in the MCU, the web series will also see some Indian talent. While music has been a huge part of Marvel Studios' projects, such as Guardians Of The Galaxy, Ms Marvel also has some desi music by AR Rahman, Tesher and also Coke Studio.

Ms Marvel is filled with South Asian culture as it brings Kamala Khan's ethnic background to the fore. While the series is featuring pop music from Pakistan, it also has many elements of the Indian music industry. As per Hindustan Times, the show's first two episodes have several Indian songs from Rajinikanth's mainstream films to Ritviz's tracks. Among all, AR Rahman's Oh Nanba from Rajinikanth starrer Lingaa brings SP Balasubramaniam's voice to the Marvel Universe. Ritviz's Sage, Raja Kumari's Goddess, Kully Bhamra, Ishq Bector and Angus Campbell's Disco Gully are also a part of the show.

Seemingly, the makers of Ms Marvel put in a lot of effort in picking up the right songs for every scene in the show. The songs do not fill the gaps but, have a meaning related to the situation. For example, when Kamala Khan swoons over the new guy at the school, Tesher's hit track Jalebi Baby is heard in the background. The show also has Eva B singing "Jo kuchh bhi seekha galtiyon se hi seekha Maine," when Kamala Khan is seen facing a dilemma.

More about Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel marks the sixth web series by Marvel Studios. The show premiered on June 8 and will commence on July 13 after six episodes. The web series introduces Iman Vellani, playing the role of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, who is a Muslim American teenager residing in Jersey City. Kamala Khan's character can be described as an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction writer, who is a mega-fan of superheroes and has a huge dream in her life. While she struggles in fitting into school and even at her home, she finally gains some superpowers she had always dreamt of.

The future is in her hands.



Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/1ZPllR1ktr — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 15, 2022

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios