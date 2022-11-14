Last Updated:

MTV EMAs 2022: Taylor Swift, BTS Win Big; Check Full List Of Winners

The 2022 MTV Europen Music Awards saw Taylor Swift bagging four major accolades, while Bangtan Boys aka BTS walked home with the Biggest Fans Award.

The 2022 MTV Europen Music Awards saw Taylor Swift bagging four major accolades, while Bangtan Boys aka BTS walked home with the Biggest Fans Award for the fifth consecutive year. Held in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 13, the MTV EMAs were hosted by Taika Waititi and Rita Ora. 

Taylor Swift bagged accolades for - Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform video for All Too Well (Taylor’s Version). The pop star made a surprise entry at the awards ceremony, and while collecting her first trophy, mentioned, "the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.” Others like Nicki Minaj, David Guetta and SEVENTEEN also bagged multiple awards. 

MTV EMAs 2022 winners

  • Best Song- WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
  • Best video- WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
  • Best artist- WINNER: Taylor Swift
  • Best new-  WINNER: Seventeen
  • Best collaboration- WINNER: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
  • Best live- WINNER: Harry Styles
  • Best pop- WINNER: Taylor Swift
  • Best K-pop- WINNER: Lisa
  • Best Latin- WINNER: Anitta
  • Best electronic- WINNER: David Guetta
  • Best hip hop - WINNER: Nicki Minaj
  • Best rock- WINNER: Muse
  • Best alternative- WINNER: Gorillaz
  • Best R&B- WINNER: Chlöe
  • Best long-form video- WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
  • Video for good- WINNER: Sam Smith – “Unholy” (feat. Kim Petras)
  • Biggest fans- WINNER: BTS
  • Best push- WINNER: Seventeen
  • Best Metaverse performance- WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

As far as the performance at the awards ceremony is concerned, opening the 2022 show were David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, who performed their track I’m Good (Blue). Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra also gave a moving performance in order to support and spread awareness about the plight of the Ukrainian people. "It’s important for us to be a voice of Ukraine, to have the opportunity to be all over the world, to perform and to say about Ukraine, to say about war, to say about our culture, a culture that fights against war," the frontman Oleg Psyuk explained at the red carpet. 

British rapper Stormzy performed the ballad Fire Babe, while OneRepublic crooned their Top Gun: Maverick tune I Ain’t Worried

