MTV Video Music Awards Indoor Event Stands Cancelled Due To 'safety Concerns'

The authorities of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards show have decided not to hold an indoor event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. As per a report in Page Six, the decision was taken by MTV and Barclays mutually and the show will now go on at various outdoor locations around the city.

If the reports are to be believed, the annual music video award show was scheduled to take place at Barclays centre with ‘limited or no audience’ per orders instructed by Governor Cuomo regarding pandemic protocols. However, as per reports some staff members expressed they did not ‘feel safe’ going ahead with the show, ‘due to a number of safety factors’. Reportedly, American actor Keke Palmer will host the show, and K-pop group BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are among the live performers.

Events cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill as business operations have shut down and many important events have been cancelled. Recently, it was reported the much-awaited Golden Globes Awards has been postponed to February 28 next year, instead of its usual slot on the first Sunday in January. The event will be now held eight weeks before the 93rd Academy Awards.

If the reports are to be believed, the much-awaited event will be hosted by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and will be conducted at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This comes after the 93rd Academy Awards were postponed to April 25, 2021, due to the COVID pandemic. Other award shows, including Britain’s BAFTA event, have also shifted their dates for 2021 to fall closer to the Oscars. The Academy, on Twitter, announced the nominations will be declared on March 15.

Coronavirus update:

COVID-19 infection originated in Wuhan, China. Countries like USA, Brazil, India and Russia have recorded the highest number of infections in the world. Meanwhile, Australia, South Korea, Spain and China are facing the second wave of the Novel Coronavirus. Brazil and USA have recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the world, with 1,64,773 and 1,01,136 fatalities respectively. Recently, New Zealand celebrated the 100 days of Coronavirus elimination.

