MTV Video Music Awards To Air Live From New Jersey On THIS Date; Check More Details Inside

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited MTV Video Music Awards, the organisers dropped in a delightful piece of news for the fans revealing that the event will be broadcasted live from New Jersey.

Unveiling more details about the upcoming ceremony, the makers also expressed their delight by stating how they were looking forward to one of the biggest nights in entertainment.

When will the MTV Video Music Awards air live?

According to Variety, Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, Paramount, and chief content officer, music, Paramount+ recently issued a statement revealing the venue and date of the live stream and stating that the ceremony will air live and around the world in more than 170 countries on 28 August 2022 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Adding to it, they also recalled the 2019 event held in Newark and added how it was undoubtedly one of their biggest and most successful shows yet. They even shed light on their proud history of supporting the arts and always seeking opportunities to partner with the entertainment industry to promote economic development and cultural appreciation.

“We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center. Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights. New Jersey is honored to once again host the MTV Video Music Awards at one of our many world-class entertainment and sports venues. Our state has a proud history of supporting the arts and is always seeking opportunities to partner with the entertainment industry to promote economic development and cultural appreciation. On behalf of New Jersey, we welcome VMA performers and attendees alike to our great state."

Moreover, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka also issued a statement expressing his excitement about hosting the show yet again as it is the birthplace of many of the biggest names in music, and has so much to offer its visitors, a vibrant arts and culture scene, historic downtown, and diverse cuisine.

On the other hand, an update on the health and safety measures was also announced in which it was stated that they have been working hand-in-hand with state and local officials to implement stringent protocols in order to maintain the safety and wellbeing of artists, fans, staff, and partners. “Health and safety remains the number one priority for MTV and Prudential Center. We are working hand-in-hand with state and local officials to implement stringent protocols in order to maintain the safety and wellbeing of artists, fans, staff, and partners. Prudential Center’s current health and safety protocols can be found here. Additional protocols will be announced closer to the event," the statement read.

Image: AP