MTV VMA 2021: Artists Who Won Most MTV Video Music Awards To Date; See List

MTV VMA 2021 went underway over the weekend and crowned some of the biggest names in the industry. Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X took home some of the biggest awards of the night. Lil Nas X's Montero (Call Me By Your Name) took the video of the year at the 2021 VMAs. Justin Bieber won the artist of the year, becoming the first male winner in the category since Ed Sheeran, who was the inaugural winner four years ago. Olivia Rodrigo took the song of the year for Drivers License and became the fifth-youngest best new artist winner to date at the VMAs. As we wait for MTV VMA 2022 to roll, here is a list of artists with the most number of MTV Video Music Award wins.

5. Taylor Swift-11

Taylor Swift won her frost VMA for You Belong With Me, it was the same year when Kanye West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech. She went on to win 11 awards for her songs like I Knew You Were Trouble, Blank Space, I Don't Wanna Live Forever, You Need to Calm Down and more.

4. Eminem-13

Rapper/singer Eminem aka Marshall Mathers or Silm Shady has a total of 13 VMA's. He is often credited with popularizing hip hop in Middle America and is critically acclaimed as one of the greatest rappers of all time. The songs that won him the awards include- The Real Slim Shady, Without Me, Lose Yourself, We Made You, Not Afraid and more.

3. Lady Gaga-18

Lady Gaga is known for her image reinventions and musical versatility and is one of the world's best-selling music artists and the fourth highest-earning female musician of the 2010s. She has a total of 18 VMA's including the artists of the year award. Her songs that got the awards include Paparazzi, Poker Face, Bad Romance, Telephone and more.

2. Madonna-20

Madonna who is also referred to as the "Queen of Pop" is regarded as one of the most influential figures in popular culture. Madonna is noted as the best-selling female recording artist of all time by Guinness World Records. The singer has 20 VMA's in her bag for songs like Express Yourself, Like a Prayer, Vogue, The Immaculate Collection, Rain and more.

1. Beyoncé-29

Queen Bee is the artist with the most number of VMA wins. She rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Beyoncé is one of the world's best-selling recording artists and has a total of 29 VMA wins for songs like Crazy in Love, Naughty Girl, Check on I, Beautiful Liar, Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It), Drunk In Love, Lemonade and more.

Image: VMA's Instagram