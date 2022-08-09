MTV VMA 2022: Nicki Minaj To Receive Video Vanguard Award & Mark 1st Performance Post 2018

As the nominations for the much-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 were recently announced revealing the names of the notable artists dominating the list, it was recently revealed that the singer Nicki Minaj will be setting the stage on fire with her appearance while marking her first performance since 2018. Another delightful piece of news arrived her fans’ way which revealed that she will even be honoured with a prestigious award during the ceremony.

Nicki Minaj to be honoured with Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs 2022

It was recently revealed that the 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner Nicki Minaj will be felicitated with the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Moreover, she will also be setting the stage ablaze with her breathtaking performance for the first time since 2018 during the awards show slated to be held on 28 August 2022 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry. She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki,'” said Bruce Gillmer, President of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount and chief content officer, music at Paramount+.

(Image: @nickiminaj/Instagram)