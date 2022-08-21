Last Updated:

MTV VMAs 2022: BTS, BLACKPINK & Others Nominated For Group Of The Year; Check Full List

Ahead of 2022 MTV VMAs, it was revealed that among the nominations, BLACKPINK, BTS & others are nominated under the category of Group of the Year.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
MTV Video Music Awards 2022

Image: AP


MTV Video Music Awards is returning with its 2022 edition. The highly-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 is set to be held on 28 August 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The event is known to honour the best contributions in the field of music along with showcasing the performances of several artists.

As the award function's premiere is inching closer, makers are pulling out all the stops to make it a grand affair. MTV Video Music Awards 2022 list was released on August 16. However, on Friday, the showrunners announced three socially-voted categories that are Group of the Year, Song of the Summer, and Album of the Year.

MTV VMAs 2022 new category nominations

Among the nominations, BLACKPINK, BTS, City Girls, and others are nominated under the category of Group of the Year. To note, for the past three years BTS is continuously winning the Group of the Year title. For the Song of the Summer award, Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone's Me Porto Bonito, Beyoncé's Break My Soul, Charlie Puth's Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) are some of the top contenders who'll be battling with each other. The next category is Album of the year for which Adele, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and others will compete with each other.

READ | MTV Video Music Awards 2022 nominations: Harry Styles, Doja Cat & more dominate; see list

Take a look at the full nominations list:

Group of the year

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • City Girls
  • Foo Fighters
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Silk Sonic

Song of the Summer

  • Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone, Me Porto Bonito
  • Beyoncé, Break My Soul
  • Charlie Puth, Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)
  • Doja Cat, Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)
  • Future ft. Drake, Tems, Wait For U
  • Harry Styles, Late Night Talking
  • Jack Harlow, First Class
  • Kane Brown, Grand
  • Latto x Mariah Carey, Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled
  • Lizzo, About Damn Time
  • Marshmello x Khalid, Numb
  • Nicki Minaj, Super Freaky Girl
  • Nicky Youre, dazy, Sunroof
  • Post Malone with Doja Cat, I Like You (A Happier Song)
  • Rosalía, Bizcochito
  • Steve Lacy, Bad Habit

Album of the year

  • Adele, 30
  • Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever
  • Drake, Certified Lover Boy
  • Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Image: AP

READ | MTV VMAs unveil first round of performers: J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid & more
READ | MTV VMA 2022: Nicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award & mark 1st performance post 2018
READ | Lizzo, Jack Harlow, all-girl group BLACKPINK & more to set stage on fire at MTV VMAs 2022
READ | Red Hot Chili Peppers to be honoured with Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs 2022
First Published:
COMMENT