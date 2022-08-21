MTV VMAs 2022: BTS, BLACKPINK & Others Nominated For Group Of The Year; Check Full List

MTV Video Music Awards is returning with its 2022 edition. The highly-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 is set to be held on 28 August 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The event is known to honour the best contributions in the field of music along with showcasing the performances of several artists.

As the award function's premiere is inching closer, makers are pulling out all the stops to make it a grand affair. MTV Video Music Awards 2022 list was released on August 16. However, on Friday, the showrunners announced three socially-voted categories that are Group of the Year, Song of the Summer, and Album of the Year.

MTV VMAs 2022 new category nominations

Among the nominations, BLACKPINK, BTS, City Girls, and others are nominated under the category of Group of the Year. To note, for the past three years BTS is continuously winning the Group of the Year title. For the Song of the Summer award, Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone's Me Porto Bonito, Beyoncé's Break My Soul, Charlie Puth's Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) are some of the top contenders who'll be battling with each other. The next category is Album of the year for which Adele, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and others will compete with each other.

Take a look at the full nominations list:

Group of the year

BLACKPINK

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Song of the Summer

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone, Me Porto Bonito

Beyoncé, Break My Soul

Charlie Puth, Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)

Doja Cat, Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)

Future ft. Drake, Tems, Wait For U

Harry Styles, Late Night Talking

Jack Harlow, First Class

Kane Brown, Grand

Latto x Mariah Carey, Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled

Lizzo, About Damn Time

Marshmello x Khalid, Numb

Nicki Minaj, Super Freaky Girl

Nicky Youre, dazy, Sunroof

Post Malone with Doja Cat, I Like You (A Happier Song)

Rosalía, Bizcochito

Steve Lacy, Bad Habit

Album of the year

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

