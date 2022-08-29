MTV VMAs 2022: Harry Styles Skips Video Music Awards Ceremony; Know Why

The MTV Video Music Awards 2022 was the spectacle it promised to be, with a star-studded audience and breathtaking performances. Held at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J on August 28, the star-studded night witnessed several celebrities taking home the silver-plated award. From Bad Bunny to Taylor Swift, several artists bagged some top honours at MTV VMAs 2022.

Among the winners was Harry Styles, who had six nominations at the award ceremony. Styles took home the 'Album of the Year' award for Harry's House, and Best Pop and Best cinematography for As It Was. However, the Music for a Sushi Restaurant singer was not physicaly present at the ceremony to receive the award, leaving fans wondering why.

Why did Harry Styles skip MTV VMAs?

As per an E! News report, Harry Styles seemingly skipped the award ceremony due to his 'Love On Tour' show at Madison Square Garden in New York City which happened the same night the MTV VMAs 2022 awards took place. However, the singer did address all his fans through a special video message.

"Hi, VMAs. I hope you’re having a nice time. I’m Harry, thank you all so much for this award for Album of the Year. I know this is a fan-voted award. I would like to say thank you to all of my fans who voted. Thank you so, so much. I obviously would be holding it if it wasn’t for you," Styles said. "I’d like to thank Tom and Tyler, who I made the album with, and everyone that worked on the album with me. I’m sorry can’t be with you tonight–about to go on stage just down the road. Have a wonderful evening and thank you so much," he added

More about MTV VMAs 2022

MTV VMAs is an annual award show that recognises the contributions of leading music artists. The 2022 edition saw Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J host the event.

The performances lineup included artists like Anitta, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Maneskin, Marshmello and Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

(Image: AP)