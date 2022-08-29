MTV VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift Announces New Album After Winning 'Video Of The Year' Award

MTV VMAs 2022 has managed to grab the global audience's attention. The highly-awaited award show was organised on 28 August 2022 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and witnessed several top artists impressing fans with their impeccable performances. The award show also honoured some of the best contributions to the music industry.

Among all the winners, Taylor Swift created history at this year's annual video music awards. The 32-year-old singer won one of the biggest honours of the night as she bagged the VMAs video of the year award for her version of All Too Well. With this, Swift emerged as the first singer to get the honour three times. Overwhelmed with the accomplishment, Taylor during her acceptance speech thanked her fans. Moreover, she also spilt beans about her new album.

Taylor Swift announces her new album

While receiving the top honour at MTV VMAs 2022 for her song All Too Well, Taylor Swift used the platform to announce her next album. During her acceptance speech, Taylor revealed that her new music album will arrive on October 21 this year.

"You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made, and I know that every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans." Sharing details about her new album, Taylor continued, "Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my album [Red (Taylor’s Version)] if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that. And I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight."

Take a look at Taylor's full acceptance speech here:

CONGRATULATIONS, @taylorswift13!!! 🥳️



"All Too Well" by Taylor Swift is our 2022 #VMA Video of the Year! pic.twitter.com/H7obWaYzej — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

More about Taylor Swift's new album Midnights

Sharing details about her new album, Midnights, Taylor shared the title and cover of the 13-track album. Sharing the post she wrote in the caption, "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

Take a look at the post:

(Image: @swiftstyle__/Instagram)